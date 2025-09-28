Three Bold Predictions for Brock Purdy and the 49ers vs. Jacksonville
The 49ers managed to do it again. Last week, the red and gold beat the Arizona Cardinals to put them at 3-0.
Now they face a young Jaguars team that is looking for a big win against the 49ers. Brock Purdy will finally return after sustaining a toe injury. Having Purdy back should be a significant help to the 49ers' offense, and the defense should perform well against a weak offensive unit.
What are some bold predictions for this game?
1. Fred Warner will have two tackles for loss
Fred Warner is so good. Once again, he is PFF's highest graded Linebacker in the NFL with a minimum of 100 snaps. He is truly a 1/1 player, and against the Jaguars, he should easily show up again.
Jacksonville has made screens the focal point of its offense this season, running them at a 20% rate, the highest in the league. That should give Warner great opportunities to break through.
In case that isn't enough, it's always easy to anticipate Warner breaking through the Offensive Line to stop runs in the backfield.
2. Brock Purdy will throw at least one interception
It might seem crazy to some fans, but I do expect Brock to have at least one bad ball that leads to a pick in this game. After missing two weeks, it certainly doesn't seem like he'll be at his best, which leads me to think there will be one bad ball.
Brock has had this tendency to go for the tougher passes when some of his best guys are out. In this game, Kittle will still be out, and so will Aiyuk, obviously. This all reaffirms my prediction, but the good news is, I don't expect it to be a big impact on the game itself.
3. The 49ers will win 27-24
At first I had this game as a 27-13 win, but on the topic of apropos, how perfect would it be for Eddy Pineiro to kick the winning field goal? That thought alone brought me to the conclusion that the Jaguars will be in this game more than anticipated.
Maybe it's Brian Thomas Jr. finally showing up, maybe it's the absence of Nick Bosa that will lead to Travis Etienne getting easy yards, whatever it is, it will end with Eddy Pineiro winning the game for the second straight week.
So where does this leave us? This will be a much closer game than expected for a multitude of reasons. Maybe Brock Purdy is the reason, the Defensive Line not getting pressure, the Jaguars offense getting easy yards, or maybe a combination of it all. Whatever it may be, it will lead to a close game that the 49ers win to put themselves at 4-0.