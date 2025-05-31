The Top Offseason Priority for the 49ers
The 49ers are trying to pull off a neat trick this year.
They have the easiest schedule in the league so they should make the playoffs. At the same time, they could start up to six rookies on defense alone. Which means those rookies better be ready to play this season for the 49ers to make a serious playoff run.
That's why NFL.com says the 49ers' No. 1 offseason priority is to prepare those young defenders to carry a hefty load.
"A series of offseason departures opened the door for the Niners to get much younger on defense," writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "First-rounder Mykel Williams and second-rounder Alfred Collins will be asked to help carry a revamped line alongside Nick Bosa, and the play of the two rookies could determine how the season goes for San Francisco on that side of the ball."
"Third-rounder Nick Martin could be in line to fill Dre Greenlaw's shoes at linebacker alongside Fred Warner, and fellow third-round pick Upton Stout could work his way into snaps at cornerback early. Even after the youth movement and ensuing financial overhaul, the defensive cupboard isn't bare -- and that will be particularly clear if coordinator Robert Saleh gets his rookies in gear quickly."
So far, Williams seems like a safe bet to start and make a positive impact right away. The rest of the rookies are question marks.
Alfred Collins currently has a calf injury and has missed rookie minicamp and the first week of OTAs, so he's behind. And Martin and Stout seem firmly behind Dee Winters and Tre Brown on the depth chart, respectively, at least for now.
As long as the rookies are playing by the end of the season, the 49ers should be alright.