Who Will Start on the Defensive Line for the 49ers in 2025?
The 49ers defense wasn't exactly great last season, and they just made it worse.
They released three starters -- Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd -- and signed no one to replace them. Meanwhile, Floyd signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Falcons, Collins signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Browns and Hargrave signed a two-year, $30 million deal with the Vikings. There were markets for those players.
As things currently stand, the 49ers' starting defensive line is Nick Bosa, Kevin Givens, Jordan Elliott and Yetur Gross-Matos. That's awful.
Givens is a 285-pound career backup who missed nine games with a torn pectoral muscle last season. Elliott is a poor run defender who had zero sacks in 441 snaps. And Gross Matos also is a poor run defender who missed six games with a knee injury.
Considering Gross-Matos' cap hit for 2025 is $9.4 million, they probably expect him to start, which means he would play defensive end on first and second down and then move to defensive tackle on third down. So look for the 49ers to draft a designated pass rusher who can replace Gross-Matos on the edge in passing situations.
Elliott's cap hit is $3.4 million, which means he could start as well unless the 49ers draft two Day 1 starters at defensive tackle next month. They almost certainly will draft one, perhaps in the first round, but landing two could be difficult. Still, Elliott will have to compete for this job.
If the 49ers draft well, in a couple years their defensive line could be dominant. But this year, it seems the D-line will take a step backward before it takes any steps forward.
PROJECTED BASE FRONT
DE: Nick Bosa
DT: Rookie
DT: Rookie
DE: Yetur Gross-Matos
PROJECTED NICKEL FRONT
DE: Nick Bosa
DT: Rookie
DT: Yetur Gross-Matos
DE: Rookie
Read more
Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel