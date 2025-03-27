All 49ers

Why have the 49ers Owners Suddenly Stopped Spending Big Money?

From 2017 to 2024, the 49ers spent more cash on football than almost any other NFL franchise.

Grant Cohn

Feb 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York at the Super Bowl LIX host committee handoff press conference. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York at the Super Bowl LIX host committee handoff press conference. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

From 2017 to 2024, the 49ers spent more cash on football than almost any other NFL franchise.

Now, they've suddenly embraced Moneyball and slashed their spending budget. Why?

Keep in mind, the 49ers are worth nearly $6.8 billion according to Forbes. They're the sixth-richest franchise in the NFL, they have a passionate, global fanbase, they sell out their stadium every week and recently they increased their season-ticket prices. They should be rolling in dough.

But they also invest a ton of cash in non-football things. They own 100 percent of an English soccer team called Leeds United, plus they recently bought a controlling share of a Scottish soccer team called Rangers FC. So while they're worth nearly $7 billion, most of that money is tied up in investments. Which means they might be slightly short on cash this year.

It's possible the 49ers intend to scale back their spending on football for a year and then bump it back up in 2026 as they make another Super Bowl push.

Or, it's possible the 49ers have decided their football team isn't profitable enough and needs to be more cost-effective in the future so they can afford to invest in soccer and other ventures.

It's hard to know exactly why the 49ers owners have gone cheap all of a sudden. Fortunately for us, team CEO Jed York will answer questions at the NFL Annual Meeting next week. It will be fascinating to hear his explanation for this bizarre offseason.

More 49ers news

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News