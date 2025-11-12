Where the 49ers Have Vastly Improved on Offense From Last Season
It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers were underwhelming on offense last season. Part of that was due to several key players being out with injuries.
The one area where the 49ers' offense was lacking the most was generating yards after the catch. That has been a staple of the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan since he became the head coach in 2017.
San Francisco's offense struggled immensely in this area in 2024. They finished as the No. 20 offense for yards after catch (1,892). Although for most of the season, they were near the bottom of it.
It was easily the worst season for yards after the catch under Shanahan. However, that has completely flipped and returned to normal in 2025.
49ers are vastly improved with yards after the catch
The 49ers are closing in on their yards after the catch season total from 2024. Through 10 games, they are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second-most yards after the catch with 1,281.
They are only 12 yards behind the Detroit Lions, who have the most. So, what gives? How are the 49ers vastly improved in generating yards after the catch from last season?
It's simple. Christian McCaffrey.
He has accounted for 535 of those yards after the catch. The next highest contributor on the 49ers is Kendrick Bourne with 167. This is a perfect example of why the 49ers missed McCaffrey as a receiver the most last year.
The running game was more than fine with Jordan Mason. They didn't miss McCaffrey too much there, but they did miss him as a receiver. He's showcasing that through 10 games.
It's also why McCaffrey should relinquish some carries in favor of Brian Robinson Jr. moving forward. Robinson has generated a greater positive impact as a running back than McCaffrey.
And with the way McCaffrey is being heavily utilized, it benefits him and the 49ers to ease him up. The time to overload him should be in the playoffs.
To have him do so much as a running back and as a receiver is insane. This is a team game. Let the other players take some of the burden off his shoulders.
He's already carrying the offense through the air, but he can't do it on the ground, too. He's not the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year anymore.
At some point, there has to be serious concern with how long he can sustain this.
