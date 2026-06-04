Trent Williams Shares Harsh Words About 49ers-Rams Season Opener
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A new and refreshing perspective has emerged on the San Francisco 49ers' season opener in Australia.
This time it's from left tackle Trent Williams. Kyle Shanahan has already expressed sarcastic responses, while George Kittle chooses to be optimistic, though he may not be healthy in time for the matchup.
Williams' comments were a tongue-in-cheek way of suggesting that the Rams would rather play the 49ers on neutral ground than in Los Angeles, where the SoFi Stadium has often seen more fans in red and gold rather than blue and yellow.
“I’m not thrilled about it. In my opinion, it takes away a home game. That’s probably the biggest downside," Williams stated in front of reporters on Wednesday.
"As for why it’s the Rams, I’ll let people draw their own conclusions. It's probably why we had to play the Rams in Australia - to cover up some of the ticket-sale deficiencies they have in Los Angeles. I’ll leave it at that."
Williams also admitted that nobody in the 49ers' locker room is particularly looking forward to the trip itself. The journey from San Francisco to Melbourne will involve a flight of more than 19 hours, crossing multiple time zones and requiring players to adapt to an entirely different environment before taking the field.
That said, he acknowledged that once the travel is behind them, the focus will quickly shift to the opportunity ahead. Playing football at one of Australia's most iconic venues, in front of a global audience, is an experience few NFL players ever get, and one the 49ers are eager to embrace.
"At the end of the day, nobody is excited about a 20-hour flight to play a football game. That’s just the reality of it.
"But once the game kicks off, none of that matters. It’s an opportunity to play on a global stage, and we’ll be ready for it.”
The 49ers have two international games to look forward to, but travelling to Australia presents an entirely new challenge as the NFL takes centre stage Down Under for the first time.
While the opportunity could not be more exciting, it will be crucial for the 49ers to prepare this offseason accordingly to maximise their chances of starting the season with a win.
San Francisco and Los Angeles will face challenges unlike any have encountered before. Williams' perspective reinforces both sides of the argument about hosting an NFL game on the other side of the world.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal