4 takeaways from first week of Bears' training camp
The first week of training camp is in the books, and the Chicago Bears are slowly finding their footing. As expected, with an entirely new coaching staff, much of the first week of practices has been installing the new scheme and helping players understand expectations of them. It may not be pretty all the times, but there's still some exciting highlights for fans to gawk over.
Here's four takeaways from these practices for Bears fans.
1. Caleb Williams is struggling, and that's fine (for now)
Last week, as part of my training camp predictions, I told Bears fans to be prepared for Caleb Williams to look pretty bad early on in camp, and so far that's exactly what has happened. Some of the media reactions have been way over the top, but there's no denying that Williams isn't looking sharp right now.
And that's perfectly fine. Frankly, it should have been expected by just about every fan and analyst. Head coach Ben Johnson is installing a brand new offense for Williams and that takes time to master. Additionally, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle confirmed that the coaching staff is deliberately making these early practices as close to impossible for Williams as they can.
Eventually, Williams and the offense will need to start showing some polish, but we've not yet reached the point where Bears fans need to be alarmed. I would wager we see another week of offensive struggles before things start to get better.
2. Dennis Allen's defense is legit
As Bears legend Charles "Peanut" Tillman once famously quipped to fans at a practice, "The defense plays for y'all, too!" Naturally, fans watching practice want to see a lot of touchdowns and big plays, but that's only half of the team. Defense matters too, and early returns for Dennis Allen's defense are impressive.
The players are getting coached harder than they've ever been before and they appear to be happy about it. They're flying all over the practice field, bringing heat on Williams, and dominating early team periods. The biggest riser to watch is linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who looks primed for a career year.
3. The Bears may have another undrafted rookie star on their hands
Two years ago, undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent started training camp as QB4 on the depth chart. By the end of August, he had played his way all the way up to QB2. Now, the Bears appear to have another undrafted rookie that could make a meteoric rise up the depth chart in wide receiver J.P. Richardson.
Working with the 2's and 3's in practice, Richardson's name has been called by the fans and analysts in attendance several times for getting open and making great catches, usually from the arm of Tyson Bagent. Bears fans would do well to remember the name; he may well see some regular season action starting in September.
4. Injuries are holding back the development of key rookies
Injuries are a part of football, but that doesn't make them any less unfair. Chicago's first three draft picks from this year are all either limited in practice or not practicing at all due to injuries. Colston Loveland is suited up but not partaking in every drill, while Luther Burden III and Shemar Turner have not practiced at all. Burden is supposed to be day-to-day according to the coaches, so hopefully he returns soon. Turner, however, left the first day of practice with an ankle injury and has not returned.
It's still just Week 1, but these are concerning injuries that are hampering the rookies' development. Hopefully they're all 100% before much longer.