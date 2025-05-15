2025 NFL Schedule: 6 games that will tell us all we need to know about Caleb Williams
Typically, NFL players are given three years before a fair judgment can be made on their future. But Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will not be given that luxury. Despite the 2025 season being just his second in the league, the team has placed enough support around him that he should be expected to live up to his generational billing right away.
That said, Williams will have ample opportunities this year to prove that he's the franchise savior that the city of Chicago has been waiting for since the days of Jim McMahon.
Here are six games in particular that will tell us all we need to know.
1. Week 1 vs Minnesota Vikings
I'm not going to mince words: Williams needs to be great immediately this year or face serious doubts from the media, and that starts with Monday Night Football at home against the Vikings. Yes, the Vikings feature a tough defense. But new Bears head coach Ben Johnson has had his way with them as Detroit's offensive coordinator, even with a less talented quarterback, scoring at least 30 points in his last four meetings.
In addition, Minnesota will be starting a rookie quarterback on the road in primetime against a Dennis Allen defense. The table has been set for a legacy game for Williams. He simply needs to deliver.
2. Week 6 at Washington Commanders
The pressure is going to be turned up to 11 in this one. Williams has had to endure an entire year of sports fans and analysts suggesting the Bears were wrong to draft him and that they should have drafted Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, especially after Daniels tore Chicago's heart out with that Week 8 Hail Mary last year.
This may prove to be the biggest game thus far of Williams' career. If he can stuff the stat sheet on the road and deliver a big win on Monday Night Football, he will forever silence all the doubters and prove Chicago was right to select him first overall. But a dud will keep the Williams vs Daniels debate raging.
3. Week 12 vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Nothing is official yet, but Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer. If and when that happens, that will make this Week 12 matchup likely to be Chicago's last chance to face their tormentor of the last 15 years.
A win would make Williams the first Bears quarterback to beat Rodgers since Mitch Trubisky in 2018 and would allow Bears fans to heave a collective sigh of relief. While Rodgers will go into the history books having undoubtedly owned the Bears, at least fans could say that Williams sent him off with a loss.
4. Week 13 at Philadelphia Eagles
If Williams wants to be the best, he needs to beat the best, and right now, the defending champs are the best. The Bears have to travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles for what will undoubtedly be a slugfest. Fortunately for Williams, he doesn't necessarily have to beat Philly to leave Chicago fans with no doubt that he's the future. A solid performance in a close game would be enough.
5. Week 14 at Green Bay Packers
Williams is currently 1-0 against the Packers at Lambeau Field. While that victory was a great one for the Bears, their fans, and this historic rivalry, he needs to prove that it wasn't a fluke. Getting the Bears back to the Super Bowl will always be the standard for Chicago quarterbacks, but a close second is being able to beat the Packers consistently.
If Williams can go back into Lambeau late in the season and rip out Green Bay's heart again, he will be well on his way to proving that he's the franchise quarterback for this team.
6. Week 18 vs Detroit Lions
If all goes well for the Bears in 2025, this could prove to be not only the most pivotal game of the season but also a true legacy game for Williams. Hosting the Lions at Soldier Field in Week 18 could very well be the game that decides the NFC North division champion, and Williams bringing that title back to Chicago for the first time since 2018 would cement his status as the future.