Chicago Bears can’t afford to lose Keenan Allen — here’s why

Keenan Allen’s Chicago Bears tenure started slow but finished strong.



First 7 Games:

•26 Receptions

•241 Yards

•2 TDs



Final 8 Games:

•44 Receptions

•503 Yards

•5 TDs



Gained chemistry with Caleb late in the season. He should absolutely be resigned at the right price. pic.twitter.com/xczlm1w8Uq