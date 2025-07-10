Bears land surprising spot in pre-training camp 2025 NFL Power Rankings
Chicago Bears fans are used to their squad being ranked among the bottom five teams in just about every industry NFL Power Ranking. It's become the norm for a franchise that's fumbled the sport's most important decisions. They've drafted the wrong quarterbacks; hired the wrong head coaches; and trusted the wrong general managers.
But all that feels different in 2025. Caleb Williams feels like the right quarterback; Ben Johnson feels like the right head coach; and Ryan Poles has taken steps forward to feel like the right general manager.
It's why Chicago's pre-training camp positioning in the latest 2025 NFL Power Rankings from Bleacher Report are promising, if not ideal.
The Bears check in at No. 19, which, by my count, is only a few teams away from the league's playoff field (14).
"The Bears deserve offseason buzz," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote. "They hired Ben Johnson, an innovative offensive play-caller and arguably the best head coaching candidate from this year's cycle. His staff can't be worse than the previous regime. In 2024, Chicago's offense finished with the fifth-fewest points and the fewest yards.
"Under Johnson, Williams will play in a well-designed system, and the Bears could field a prolific offense. Chicago may go from worst to first in the NFC North."
The NFC North will pose a real challenge for the Bears to make that kind of a leap. The Detroit Lions are still the Lions, after all, even if their coaching staff was raided.
However, there is a very real chance that the Chicago Bears leapfrog the Minnesota Vikings, who will field a 'rookie' quarterback, and the Green Bay Packers, who appear to have hit their ceiling with Jordan Love, in 2025.
Of course, any success the Bears have this season will come down to Caleb Williams' development, which will be the biggest storyline to monitor during training camp. While practice touchdowns and interceptions have little relevance in the regular season, it will create momentum (positive or negative) ahead of Week 1's opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
For now, the 'buzz' around the Bears continues to grow louder. It's a good thing. They're relevant again, and it's been a while since that could be said.