Bear Digest

Wild ESPN computer simulation picks Bears to miss playoffs

The same computer module that predicts the Eagles and Chiefs will miss the playoffs has the Bears going 9-8 in Ben Johnson's rookie season.

Richie Whitt

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on field against the Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on field against the Kansas City Chiefs / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Better. But still not good enough.

That seems to be the national narrative surrounding this season's Chicago Bears. Quarterback Caleb Williams will grow in his second year. The offense will drastically improve under new head coach Ben Johnson and the offensive line additions and drafting of two weapons in Colston Loveland and Luther Burden.

MORE: Chicago Bears earn surprising placement in ESPN's Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

Yadda, yadda and more yadda. But when it comes time to add it all up, the folks at ESPN just don't think the Bears will be good enough to make the playoffs. In their recent power rankings, ESPN has the Bears a respectable 13th. Problem, that's the worst of any team in the NFC North.

And then comes an ESPN computer simulator of every game played in the NFL this season. Trust it at your own peril, because it has both of last year's Super Bowl teams - the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs - missing the playoffs. To be fair, it's only one of ESPN's 10,000 simulations, but they chose to publish it so it's fair game to tear it apart.

MORE: NFC North Power Rankings entering Week 1: Bears have tough road ahead

In this model, the Bears finish 9-8 and miss the playoffs. The Detroit Lions win the division at 11-6, but the Buffalo Bills win their first championship over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 55-23 romp in Super Bowl LX.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) gestures at the line against the Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) gestures at the line against the Kansas City Chiefs / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News