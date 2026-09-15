2026 NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Historic Win Boosts Bears into Top 5

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is officially in the books, and what a week it was. Five teams scored 35 or more points, and 12 teams scored at least 30 points. The Chicago Bears led the way with an astonishing 59-point game in their thrilling win over the Carolina Panthers. They've got a truckload of momentum behind them, and you almost feel sorry for the next team on their schedule.

With so many high-scoring games and a handful of shocking outcomes, we're going to see some major changes from my Week 1 NFL power rankings. As the season goes on, we'll get a better idea of who each team really is and my rankings won't see so many big risers or fallers. But for now, we can only go off of what we've seen in one week of football. With that in mind, let's get to the rankings, starting with a new No. 1 team.

1. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 2)

Dropping 36 points on what is arguably the most dangerous defense in the league is beyond impressive. That was a statement win for the Bills to set the tone in head coach Joe Brady's first year on the job.

2. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 3)

If you got a feeling of deja vu watching the NFL season opener last week, you weren't alone. The Seahawks handled the Patriots as easily as they did in the Super Bowl. Sam Darnold's injury will be something to monitor, however.

3. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 5)

The Ravens better enjoy having Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator while it last; he'll be fielding multiple head coaching interviews next offseason. Doyle's offense dismantled the Indianapolis Colts to the tune of 41 points, the second-highest point total of Week 1, behind only the next team in our rankings.

4. Chicago Bears (Last week: 9)

Head coach Ben Johnson made waves this offseason when he said he wanted to break the 2013 Broncos' NFL scoring record, but his Bears are already on pace to do exactly that. The Bears dropped 59 points on an improved Panthers' defense, tied for the fourth-most points in a game in franchise history, the most ever in a Bears season opener, and tied with the 2019 Ravens for second-most for any team's season opener.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson during a game against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Houston Texans (Last week: 6)

Despite the loss, I moved Houston up a spot. Quarterback C.J. Stroud looked much better throwing the ball than the last time we saw him, aside from his pair of fumbles. This team remains a legit Super Bowl contender, and I wouldn't expect the defense to give up 36 points again anytime soon.

6. Denver Broncos (Last week: 4)

Bo Nix put up an absolute stinker against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football, but I wouldn't panic yet. He's been solid throughout his first two NFL seasons and I expect him to be better next week, but I still have to drop them for that ugly loss.

7. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 1)

I'm trying not to overreact to the Rams' humiliating Week 1 loss to the 49ers, but I have a hard time believing that jet lag was entirely to blame. To make matters worse, Myles Garrett's knee injury has landed him on IR. It's too early for Rams fans to panic, but they should probably keep the panic button handy, just in case.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 12)

As I said last week, the Jaguars feel like the AFC version of the Bears. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence effortlessly diced up the Cleveland Browns' defense while running head coach Liam Coen's offense to perfection. I don't think I'm out of line to suggest that we could even see a Bears-Jaguars Super Bowl next February.

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

9. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 14)

The Bengals won a perplexing game over the Buccaneers. Despite forcing and recovering four fumbles, they still gave up 27 points, and Dexter Lawrence did not record a single tackle. On the offensive side, neither Tee Higgins nor Ja'Marr Chase topped 60 receiving yards. But a win is a win, and Joe Burrow looked good.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 10)

I'm not sure yet what to make of the Eagles. They defeated the Commanders, but nearly allowed Washington's moribund offense to force overtime with a pair of late touchdowns. They have to stay put in this week's rankings despite the win.

11. Detroit Lions (Last week: 11)

Another team that won't advance despite getting a win is Detroit. After racing out to a 21-0 lead over the Saints, they went into overtime and very nearly lost on a two-point conversion attempt. By day's end, Detroit's defense gave up nearly 500 yards of offense and 30 points. An inauspicious start for a team that's expected to be back in Super Bowl contention.

12. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 16)

I considered moving the 49ers higher than this after their impressive win over the Rams, but I don't want to overreact to what was a bizarre game in the land down under. Unfortunately for my rankings, the Niners don't even face another good test of where they stand until Week 4.

San Francisco 49ers WR Mike Evans makes a touchdown catch at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 17)

The Chiefs shrugged off a slow start to drop 31 points on the No. 3 scoring defense a year ago. I said last week that 2026 will be a gap year for the Chiefs as they continue to retool, but Patrick Mahomes may make me eat those words.

14. New York Giants (Last week: 19)

As I said in last week's power rankings, I'm higher on the Giants than most people are, and their Week 1 upset of the Cowboys points towards vindication. If they can topple the Rams in Los Angeles next week, they'll be hard to ignore as NFC East contenders.

15. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 18)

I'm still not sure what kind of team the Vikings are. Quarterback Kyler Murray struggled in the brief action he saw before he was ruled out with a concussion, and for 50 minutes, the Vikings looked completely outmatched by the Packers. But they channeled their inner 2025 Bears and pulled off a miraculous fourth quarter comeback.

16. Dallas Cowboy (Last week: 7)

While my preseason ranking of the Giants looks good so far, I may have been way off on the Cowboys. They struggled mightily on Sunday Night Football, and Dak Prescott was outdueled by the second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. It's still early, but that was a divisional matchup the Cowboys needed to win to keep pace with the Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott lines up in a game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. New England Patriots (Last week: 8)

I expected the Patriots to regress pretty hard in 2026, and so far that's exactly what has happened. Quarterback Drake Maye clearly still has a lot of developing left to do before he can claim 'franchise quarterback' status, and he'll be without his top target for at least four games as A.J. Brown heads to injured reserve.

18. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 23)

In last week's rankings, I said that how the Saints performed on the road against the Lions would tell us a lot about this team, and they gave us an emphatic answer. They battled back from a 21-0 deficit, forced overtime, and nearly pulled off the win on a two-point conversion attempt. This team plays with heart, but they'll need more consistency from second-year quarterback Tyler Shough.

19. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 13)

The Chargers just can't stop Charger-ing. What looked like an easy Week 1 win on paper turned into a humiliating home loss to a Cardinals team that's expected to jockey for the first overall pick in 2027. This game could come come back to haunt the Chargers when it comes to playoff seeding.

20. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 15)

I don't know if the Packers are going to win a single game without Micah Parsons. Even when he returns, however, he can't help what may be the worst offensive line in the league. My NFC North standings prediction had the Packers at 9-8 and third place in the division, but even that may have been far too optimistic.

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love calls a play against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

21. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 20)

Despite a lopsided loss to the Bears, I won't drop the Panthers too far. Their offense looks vastly improved, and even their defense showed real promise. They're a strong contender to win the NFC South again.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 21)

Yes, I'm dropping the Steelers even though they won their game. They should have crushed the Cooper Rush-led Falcons at home, but a lifeless offense allowed the Falcons to hang around all game.

23. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 29)

Was Week 1 a fluke for the Cardinals? Maybe. But a shocking Week 1 upset win in Mike LaFleur's head coaching debut deserves a decent jump up in my rankings.

24. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 25)

Unlike the Cardinals, I won't give the Raiders much credit for a win over the Dolphins. They handled their business, no more and no less. Still, Ashton Jeanty looked like a stud, racking up 147 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, and that has to be exciting for Raiders fans.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 22)

The Buccaneers' Week 1 loss to the Bengals was a brutal one. They turned the ball over four times, Baker Mayfield took four sacks, and yet they only lost by one score. How they respond in Week 2 with a home game against the Browns will tell us what to expect from this team in 2026.

26. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 24)

The Colts may not be the worst team in the NFL, but they're in the running to be the most boring. Daniel Jones is clearly not going to recapture the magic of his first six games last year, and that means the team, and probably head coach Shane Steichen, is doomed.

27. New York Jets (Last week: 31)

Are the Jets better than I expected them to be in 2026? I highly doubt it, but because they're 1-0, it didn't feel right to put them below any of the last five teams.

28. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 28)

Week 1 told us absolutely nothing about the Falcons because they were down to their QB3. The biggest development from their loss to the Steelers was yet another major injury on defense with Da'Shawn Hand suffering a potentially season-ending injury.

Atlanta Falcons QB Cooper Rush calls an audible against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

29. Washington Commanders (Last week: 27)

Unfortunately for Commanders fans, 2024 was likely the best season they're going to get in the Jayden Daniels-Dan Quinn era. Daniels never looked comfortable against the Eagles and barely completed 50% of his passes, and a costly Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty on Stefon Diggs reflects poorly on Quinn's leadership.

30. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 26)

I don't care how deep in a rebuild you are, losing to the Jets by two scores is unacceptable.

31. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 30)

Until the Browns are free of Deshaun Watson and his albatross of a contract, they'll remain completely irrelevant.

32. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 32)

At least Dolphins fans can look forward to having their pick of a star-studded 2027 NFL draft class.

Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect