Bears Start 2026 NFL Week 1 Power Rankings in Elite Company

The 2026 NFL season finally kicks off this week, and the Chicago Bears will take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. While the Bears' defense carries a few issues into this matchup, it's still a game that they should win handily. But I'm not here to make any predictions (yet). I'm looking at the entire NFL right now and coming up with my Week 1 power rankings.

From my top Super Bowl contender to the lead contender for the No. 1 overall pick next year, here's how I see the league before any games are played.

1. Los Angeles Rams

If there was any doubt whether the Rams' trade for Myles Garrett was enough to put them in the No. 1 slot, Aaron Donald's return from retirement was the final nail in the coffin.

2. Buffalo Bills

I don't think the Bills got nearly enough credit when they traded for Bears receiver DJ Moore this offseason. Moore is the first true WR1 Josh Allen has had since Stefon Diggs left and that's enough for me to make the Bills my favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

3. Seattle Seahawks

Typically, I put the defending champions as the No. 1 team for my Week 1 power rankings, but both the Rams and Bills made big-time additions while the Seahawks not only lost their offensive playcaller but also their Super Bowl MVP in free agency.

4. Denver Broncos

Bo Nix's shocking ankle injury at the end of Denver's Divisional round victory last year cost the Broncos a trip to the Super Bowl. Expect them to be right back in that mix in 2026, especially after the addition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Baltimore Ravens

They still need to prove it on the field, but I think new head coach Jesse Minter and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle are going to revolutionize this Baltimore Ravens team. Are we about to see a third MVP campaign for Lamar Jackson?

6. Houston Texans

Houston boasts arguably the best defense in the league right now, even after the Rams added Garrett and Donald. If they can get just average quarterback play from CJ Stroud, they could very well make Houston's first Super Bowl appearance.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Even with three-time Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith going on injured reserve on Monday, I expect the Cowboys to enter the 2026 season firing on all cylinders. This offense should be among the league's best, but will the defense hold up their end of the bargain?

8. New England Patriots

I don't normally drop the Super Bowl runner-up this far, but New England's postseason run last year was an absolute disgrace. Quarterback Drake Maye was a massive liability and he won't benefit from a historically easy schedule in 2026.

9. Chicago Bears

The Bears defense is likely to be a disaster, especially after they got hit by a worst-case injury scenario with Coby Bryant, but I'm buying all the Caleb Williams stock. I think Year 2 with Ben Johnson is going to be a dream-come-true for Bears fans, and the offense will be good enough to drag a mediocre defense to a second straight NFC North title.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams calls a play in a game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Philadelphia Eagles

Trading A.J. Brown to the Patriots will be a major loss for the Eagles, and I'm not sure that Jalen Hurts can carry this team back to the Super Bowl, even with one of the most complete rosters in the NFL.

11. Detroit Lions

I'm going against the grain here, but I'm really not buying what the Lions are selling. They have a very talented core, but their offensive line is in bad shape, especially after losing starting center Cade Mays to a wrist injury. They'll be good, but I think they fall short of Super Bowl contention.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars feel like the AFC version of the Bears right now, down to the very same questions about their roster. Can Year 2 of a dynamic quarterback-head coach pairing take the team to the next level? How will a defense that lived on an unsustainable rate of takeaways (second-most in 2025) fare in 2026? These are the questions Jacksonville must answer soon, and I'm only slightly less confident in this squad than I am in the Bears.

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence during the AFC Wild Card round. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Tyler Biadasz' injury created an emergency scenario for the Chargers, who will once again enter a season without one of their projected starting offensive linemen. If they once again struggle to protect Justin Herbert, this could be the highest spot the Chargers will get on my power rankings.

14. Cincinnati Bengals

I loved the Bengals' blockbuster trade for Dexter Lawrence this offseason, but this defense still figures to be among the league's worst. That's likely to limit the Bengals in a year that could see head coach Zac Taylor's seat heat up considerably.

15. Green Bay Packers

Even if Micah Parsons wasn't missing the Packers' first four games, they'd still be in trouble. Their offensive line is one of the worst in the league, and their cornerback room is not much better. They'll have a hard time getting back to the playoffs if Parsons doesn't return as soon as possible, or if he's not 100% when he does return.

16. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are one of the toughest teams to figure out this year. They have a good roster with Super Bowl potential, but age and injury concerns plague nearly all their top playmakers. I'm not confident that they'll get the number of games out of their starters that they'll need.

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle and DE Nick Bosa prior to a game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

17. Kansas City Chiefs

I hate to doubt Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs may not be out of the woods yet. 2026 may be another retooling season for the Chiefs before they can return to contention.

18. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have me beat. They're either going to be a 14-3 team or 3-14 team with their quarterback situation the way it is. Therefore, I have them starting right in the middle.

19. New York Giants

I could be way wrong about the Giants, but I'm higher on them than most people. I think new head coach Jon Harbaugh will get the best out of Jaxson Dart, who should take the next step in his development and lift the team to flirt with playoff contention.

20. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers' defense should keep them competitive, but I don't trust quarterback Bryce Young. Their only hope for a playoff spot will be, once again, winning a laughably bad NFC South division.

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young looks to pass during a preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers never had a losing season under former head coach Mike Tomlin, but that streak is coming to an end in 2026. There's almost no daylight between this team's floor and ceiling.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After losing wide receiver Mike Evans in free agency, the Buccaneers are going to need a big improvement from second-year receiver Emeka Egbuka if they're going to compete for the NFC South crown.

23. New Orleans Saints

At the end of last year, I was buying what the Saints were selling. Upon reflection, however, they were mostly beating up on other bad teams. How they look against the Lions on Sunday will tell us whether they're for real or not.

24. Indianapolis Colts

I know the Colts started off hot last season, but that was a mirage. Even before his unfortunate injury, quarterback Daniel Jones was already showing signs of a major mid-season regression. This is a six to eight win team.

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor reacts after scoring a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

25. Las Vegas Raiders

If the Raiders are smart, they'll keep No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza on the bench for this entire season. They may have a special quarterback on their hands, and they need to develop him the right way, which is going to require patience.

26. Tennessee Titans

Robert Saleh is going to have his hands full trying to turn the Titans around. He's got some playmakers to work with, but a lot is riding on the second-year development of quarterback Cam Ward.

27. Washington Commanders

Even if I wasn't convinced that quarterback Jayden Daniels' electric rookie season was mostly a fluke, I would still put the Commanders right around this spot. Their offensive line is a disaster, and their defense isn't much better than last year.

28. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons don't have an NFL-caliber starting quarterback on their roster, and that's all I have to say about this team to start the season.

Atlanta Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa exits the field after a game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

29. Arizona Cardinals

These final four teams I view as roughly the same in terms of their 2026 outlook. The Cardinals could very well earn the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL draft, but a big season for Marvin Harrison Jr. along with a big rookie debut from Jeremiyah Love could keep them just outside of the lowest tier.

30. Cleveland Browns

The only team with a worse quarterback situation than the Falcons is the Browns.

31. New York Jets

Barring a shocking reversal of fortunes, I don't believe Aaron Glenn will finish this season as head coach of the Jets.

32. Miami Dolphins

I don't feel like I need to justify putting a team that made seven waiver wire pickups after cutdown day in last place to start the season.

Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane carries the ball in a game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect