Alarming Caleb Williams Stat Shows Bears' Biggest Offensive Struggle

The Chicago Bears are coming off an abysmal Week 2 performance against the Minnesota Vikings. Their offense couldn't gain much traction (and when it did, they couldn't capitalize) in a dreadful 9-3 loss.

The Vikings' aggressive defense pressured quarterback Caleb Williams early and often, and the Bears didn't seem to have many answers. That is, beyond Williams consistently pulling a rabbit out of his hat. The protection rarely held up well, and it was a schematic disaster on Ben Johnson's part. There weren't nearly enough check-down options.

Through the first two weeks, no QB has been pressured more than Caleb Williams. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he's been pressured on nearly half (47.1%) of his dropbacks. Sure, playing against blitz-happy Brian Flores definitely played a role, as the Vikings sent heat 65% of the time on Sunday. However, they also played the Panthers in Week 1, and they don't boast a top-flight defensive line (or a maniacal defensive coordinator like Flores).

To Williams' credit, PFF also graded Williams with a .470 EPA (Expected Points Added, an advanced metric that measures success rate on a given play) per play on those dropbacks. While PFF has its flaws (don't get me started), the EPA metric has always been bankable. It also backs up the eye test.

Unfortunately, it simultaneously reinforces a very real concern on the offensive side of the ball.

Ozzy Trapilo can't return to the lineup soon enough

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) prepares to throw a pass and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) blocks against Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary (52) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The core of Chicago's offensive line was always expected to be solid this season. They have two blue-chips in Darnell Wright and Joe Thuney, and a rock-solid starter in Jonah Jackson. Unfortunately, left tackle and center were the question marks entering the season. Through two games, they've become exclamation points (in the worst possible way).

Braxton Jones got both starts at left tackle, but they haven't liked what he's put on tape. Despite not dealing with an injury, he and Theo Benedet split time against Minnesota. There's no sugarcoating it; You NEVER want your starting left tackle (or anyone along the line, for that matter) splitting reps. That makes it impossible to establish continuity.

Unfortunately, neither Jones nor Benedet played well against the Vikings. They clearly hoped to ride the hot hand, but neither had it. With Ozzy Trapilo (somehow) being a healthy scratch last week, he's seemingly on the cusp of returning to the lineup. They'll be counting on him to shore up the weak spot. He did that last year, so hopefully he can do the same this season.

Meanwhile, left tackle hasn't been the only troubling spot along the line. Center Garrett Bradbury was also a MAJOR problem against Minnesota. If opposing defensive coordinators study that tape and use whatever he was doing wrong (probably a lot) to their advantage, we might see second-round pick Logan Jones in the lineup before Halloween.

The Bears need to protect Caleb Williams from himself

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as I want to see Caleb Williams back on the field as soon as possible (the thought of them taking the field without him keeps me up at night), they simply can't risk a re-aggravation of the injury.

This is nothing like the scenario where Jay Cutler returned from a torn groin two weeks earlier than expected in 2013. Cutler could run a little bit, but he didn't rely on his legs to operate. Williams, on the other hand, does. He's one of the league's deadliest quarterbacks when on the run.

With a few question marks on the offensive line and a matchup with the Eagles' ferocious defensive front on the horizon, he doesn't belong in the lineup. I also don't want him in the lineup for Trapilo's first game back (which I very much hope will be Monday night). Let him break off the rust with Tyson Bagent (or I guess Case Keenum?) under center.

Some have questioned Williams' ability to play within structure and be a pocket passer. I believe he's passed that test with flying colors (he's proven capable of making any throw on the field), but that's not the question at hand.

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet (85) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question is his health. Suddenly, there have been even more questions about his toughness. We hope he uses that as motivation when he's back out there, but Ben Johnson and Co. shouldn't let any over-eagerness cloud their judgment.

He's the franchise, and he should definitely be protected from himself. Hopefully they'll be able to do that better than the offensive line has protected him through two weeks.