Bears and Lions Trade Rumor Could Lead to NFC North Battle Over Players at Same Position

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are in the market for help at a specific position, and that could lead to a battle between the NFC North squads over the same players.

According The Athletic's Jonathan Jones, the Lions and Bears are two teams exploring the cornerback market ahead of the NFL trade deadline, which passes on Nov. 10.

Jones also notes that cornerback-needy teams could give the Denver Broncos a call given their depth at the position.

"Detroit and Chicago would each love to add a cornerback if the price is right. I would suspect teams will call the Denver Broncos, who have some depth at that spot," Jones reported.

Why Bears, Lions need help at cornerback

Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts after a touchdown by Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have seen No. 1 cornerback Jaylon Johnson struggle this season, which leaves a gaping hole at one boundary spot.

Malik Muhammad has been very good on the other side, but the Bears don't have a contingency plan in place for Johnson, as Tyrique Stevenson has been just as bad as Johnson.

In Detroit, the Lions never replaced Terrion Arnold, who was cut loose during the offseason after getting into legal trouble.

The Lions currently sport the league's worst pass defense, with Detroit ceding 276.6 passing yards per game, which is a huge problem in an NFC North that has three dangerous passing attacks.

The Bears haven't been anywhere near that bad at defending the pass, with Chicago ranking 14th. However, as we saw against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, good passing attacks can fully exploit the Bears' weakness on the outside.

Who could Bears, Lions target?

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) misses the chance for an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the hottest names out there on the cornerback market is Phildelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen, who is on a one-year deal and on a team that is going to miss the playoffs.

We've also seen New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright identified as a player the Bears could add. Wright has zero role with the Jets and would be a fantastic fit in Chicago after he thrived in Dennis Allen's defense last season.

Jones mentioned the Broncos as a team that others could target for a cornerback trade given their depth.

Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine are likely names to watch there since they aren't starters, although we're skeptical the Broncos will deal anyone with their 6-2 record.

Who has more draft capital?

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes acknowledges fans during warmups ahead of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is an area where the Lions have an advantage after the Bears unloaded two firsts in the Jeffery Simmons trade, which likely makes Chicago less aggressive moving forward.

Chicago has picks in the second, third, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds next year, and is missing its first in 2028.

The Lions are fully stocked with nine picks in next year's draft, including at least one in every round and three in the seventh round. Detroit has all of its picks in 2028, also.

If the Lions and Bears do end up competing for the same player, the Lions are better positioned to win that battle.

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