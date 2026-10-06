Bears NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Almost Everyone Has Chicago Moving Up

The Chicago Bears are now up to three wins this season after beating the New York Jets on Sunday, and they have notched those wins with a different quarterback under center in each contest.

Tyson Bagent was the third quarterback to start (well, not officially because Ben Johnson is a hilarious troll) this season as the Bears continue to navigate life without Caleb Williams, who will be out again in Week 5.

But the Bears didn't just barely beat the Jets, they dominated them on both sides of the ball. The 23-12 score is misleading because Chicago won rather easily and it would have been a blowout had the Bears converted on more red-zone trips.

You would think a performance like that would have the Bears moving up in the NFL power rankings of all experts, but that's simply not the case. We have one outlier.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 7 | Last week: 8

Unlike some experts (more on that shortly), the Bears are moving up in Orr's power rankings, as they should be after an impressive win that should have been a lot more lopsided.

Orr touched on the epic trolling head coach Ben Johnson did by officially starting Case Keenum after reports surfaced before the game that the Bears were starting Tyson Bagent.

"Ben Johnson starting Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum at the same time so that Keenum would officially be logged the starter just to middle-finger whoever leaked that Bagent was going to be the starter is still one of the funniest things that has taken place in my football-watching lifetime," Orr said.

Unfortunately for Bagent, Johnson's hilariously petty move means Keenum got the win, but as Johnson rightly noted, all that matters is the team got a win.

"I got all these memos saying that Tyson was starting before I ever made an announcement, so I wanted to get Case out there first time," Johnson explained.

"Good for him," Johnson added on Keenum getting the win. "I think the team gets credited for the win."

Chicago Bears defensive line Austin Booker (94) tackles New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 10 | Last week: 9

The Bears notched a win and are... moving down?!

That's right, Davis has the Bears moving in the wrong direction despite dominating the Jets on both sides of the ball without Caleb Williams.

"After giving up 37 points in the opener, the defense has surrendered 28 − total − over the past three weeks," Davis wrote. Doesn't much matter who the QB1 is with that kind of margin for error.

At the very least, we thought the Bears would stay in the same spot, yet here we are.

That said, it's nice to see Davis giving the defense a shoutout. The unit has been lights out the last three games. If the defense can keep this up and the offense plays at a high level, the Bears are going to be contending for a Super Bowl this season.

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 8 | Last week: 11

Back to some sanity: ESPN has the Bears moving up a whopping three spots, which is Chicago's biggest climb in our round-up.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin was tasked with giving four words to describe the Bears' first four games and she nailed it:

"Dominating with different QBs," Cronin wrote.

"Caleb Williams (hamstring injury) led the Bears to 59 points against the Panthers, Case Keenum beat the Eagles handedly, and Tyson Bagent enjoyed a thorough domination of the Jets," Cronin added. "The Bears are No. 1 in total yards, first downs and time of possession, and they have the NFL's best rushing offense (785 total yards)."

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 8 | Last week: 9

Prisco likes what he's seeing from the rushing attack, as are we. But the funny thing is, the Bears haven't even run the football all that well in all four games.

Weeks 1 and 4 were great, no doubt, but Weeks 2 and 3 left a lot to be desired, as Monangai and Swift combined for just 3.5 and 38 yards per tote, respectively, in those two contests. Swift also has not played all that well since Week 1 and he appeared to have gotten himself benched after that egregious Week 4 fumble.

"They just keep running it down the opposing team's throats to key their 3-1 start," Prisco said. "Winning games with backup quarterbacks is impressive and says how good their run game is this season."

It's scary for the rest of the leage to think the Bears may not have hit their ceiling on the ground yet.

Despite those two lackluster showings on the ground sandwiched in between two great ones, the Bears rank first in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 196.3.