Remarkable Bears Stat Says Opposing Secondaries Face a Long Year

Even with 59 point scored, the Bears insisted a day later that their win over the Carolina Panthers was far from perfect.

Achieved in extreme heat and humidity, on the road yet, they saw numerous mistakes on film but a few real points of interest said the rest of the NFL could be in trouble unless they come ready to outscore Ben Johnson's explosive offense on any given Sunday.

Luther Burden was held relatively in check with five catches for 63 yards, but far more amazingly, tight end Colston Loveland didn't make a single reception after being targeted only twice. Loveland was easily the player most highly touted for the Bears beyond Caleb Williams, with Burden close behind. Loveland had been the darling of fantasy football owners everywhere and hadn't gone without a catch since the second game of last season against Detroit.

"We got a lot of weapons, so I mean, the ball goes to whoever," wide receiver Jahdae Walker said Monday. "We all are capable of making plays and that just shows how deep our room in our receiver and offensive rooms are."

Kalif Raymond made up for some of the lack of receptions from Loveland with a career-high eight receptions. It's hard to believe that Raymond could have been in Detroit and never made more than five receptions in a game with his skill set but it's true.

Cole Kmet made a spectacular TD catch and Jahdae Walker added one. If the Bears can't get it to someone, they just will turn to one of the other targets.

Anyone saying Colston Loveland didn't have a successful game didn't understand his role in this game.#dabears success is because they have SO many weapons and the Panthers were key'd in on Loveland, exposing the rest of the field for Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. #beardown pic.twitter.com/BaQuA76TnW — Adam Mason (@Bear_Down_Adam) September 14, 2026

Checking down

When they couldn't get it to Raymond, Williams checked it down to a back instead of his favorite target, Loveland. By doing that, Williams might have realized what he needs to do to get to a better place with completion percentage without surrendering many big plays.

"I mean, it goes back, Caleb and I were talking about it the night before the game, just his conversation with Drew Brees, who ended up calling our game," Johnson said on Monday. "Just the difference between 60 percent and 70 percent (completions). He (Brees) said the difference is three completions a game. And he turned on our tape and it's kind of like, that might've stuck with our guy (Williams) a little bit, which was cool to see.

Colston Loveland sees the scoreboard and knows he hasnt touched the ball once



Yet he is still blocking his behind off and being a good teammate



That’s what this offense is about



You will have your time pic.twitter.com/BLO838K1dc — Black Ditka (@LostHebrew_Dre) September 13, 2026

"Couple checkdowns to the backs were good plays for us. There's a couple of times where the primary's not there and you can see him reset to the middle of the field where No. 2 was, and he ended up dotting that for 5-yard gains a couple times. I thought he had some really nice throwaways when the plays weren't there. It was smart with the football."

There was one other thing Williams did wisely.

"The scramble in general, we had a lot more production than maybe we would have had in the past," Johnson said. "And so that was encouraging to see as well."



In the end, it's possible to shut down the top Bears targets to some extent but it means giving away so much else and defenses will simply need to pick their poison. The Panthers chose to get run on and Loveland was only too glad to provide part of the blocking in a league-leading rushing attack for Week 1.

"It starts with the O-line always," Johnson said. "But the tight ends and those receivers were a big part of the explosive runs as well. It’s a credit to all those guys."

Why didn't #Bears TE Colston Loveland have any catches in Week 1? A few reasons.



Loveland's tape wasn't bad at all. There were instances where he got open, but Caleb Williams just threw to someone else. Loveland ran a more vertical route tree, and Caleb opted for the underneath… pic.twitter.com/iUBBLPyJ9p — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 14, 2026