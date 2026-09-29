Bears Week 3 Stock Report: Dayo Odeyingbo Among 7 Rising, Rome Odunze Leads 3 Falling

The Chicago Bears walked into Soldier Field on Monday without their starting quarterback and still left with a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Case Keenum got the nod with Caleb Williams out and with Tyson Bagent serving as the QB2 after he didn't get sufficient prep time.

The result was a performance to remember, as Keenum played a near flawless game to steer Chicago to a 27-7 win. But it wasn't just about Keenum, as the Bears' defense, led by a fantastic performance from Dayo Odeyingbo, also chipped-in.

We'll talk about Keenum, Odeyingbo, the Bears' defense and much more as we take a look at those players who saw their stock rise or fall the most in Week 3.

Rising: Case Keenum

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter what happens from here on out, Keenum's performance on Monday night will be remembered forever.

The 38-year-old quarterback made his first start since 2023 and went on to complete 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and he added a rushing score, also.

Keenum was in full command of the offense all night long and did not make any big mistakes, even when he was under pressures, which is exactly what Chicago needed.

Head coach Ben Johnson hinted it might be Tyson Bagent who gets the start in Week 4, but we would firmly disagree with that decision if it comes to fruition. Keenum should start again if Williams is sidelined for another game.

Falling: Jaylon Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson's bad 2026 season continues.

The veteran cornerback got burnt for a 30-yard reception after he failed to turn his head around on a pass to DeVonta Smith. That set the Eagles up for their only touchdown of the night.

In all, Johnson surrendered six receptions on seven targets for 65 yards, per Pro Football Focus. It's never a good sign when your No. 1 cornerback is the most targeted player in the secondary.

Rising: Bears' defense

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' defense put together its best showing of the season thus far after allowing just 248 yards of total offense and forcing three turnovers.

Philly's rushing attack got going early on, but the Bears slowed it down as the game progressed. Chicago also put a ton of heat on Jalen Hurts with 19 pressures, and Hurts wasn't able to escape and make plays on the ground like he normally does.

On a night when the Bears needed more from their defense, they got it from Dennis Allen's unit. Hats off the Bears' defensive coordinator for calling a masterful game.

Falling: Rushing attack

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) signals after he makes a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ground game got going late to help the Bears seal the win, but the group totaled just 3.6 yards per carry throughout the contest.

After an explosive showing in Week 1, the rushing attack has had two lackluster performances in a row. The blocking needs to be better upfront moving forward.

Rising: Dillon Thieneman

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thieneman had two huge plays on a drive that saw the Eagles fail to score from the one-yard line.

First, Thieneman had a big run stop on Saquon Barkley to stop him from getting in the end zone, and then the rookie's pick off Andy Dalton rejected Philly's opportunity to score points.

Three games, three strong showings for the first-round pick, who continues to prove he was worth the selection. Thieneman might be playing the best ball out of any member of the Bears' secondary.

Falling: Rome Odunze

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) cannot make a catch against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rome Odunze's disappointing production wasn't the only problem with his showing on Monday night.

In the first quarter, the Bears had a chance to grab a two-score lead and all of the momentum, but Odunze failed to reel in a lob pass from Keenum for what was one of the worst drops you will ever see a receiver make.

Odunze's 139 scoreless yards through three games is a huge disappointment, and the drop only made things worse.

Rising: Kalif Raymond

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs to score a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second halfat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't look now, but Kalif Raymond, who was supposed to be the team's No. 3 wide receiver, leads all Bears pass-catchers in receiving yards over three contests.

Raymond was the leading receiver in Week 3 with his 90 yards on six grabs, and his 41-yard touchdown reception was a true game-changer for the Bears.

Rising: Dayo Odeyingbo

Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) on the field in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dayo is motivated, folks.

The veteran edge rusher tallied his second sack of the season and is now tied with Montez Sweat for the team lead. Sweat added his own sack on Monday night.

Odeyingbo also posted two run stops and three pressures and is now up to 11 pressures on the season. Through three contests, Odeyingbo has more sacks and pressures than he had in eight games in 2025.

Rising: Luther Burden

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears needed a spark to get their offense going early and it was the second-year wideout who provided it with multiple receptions on the opening drive, including a touchdown.

Burden posted 63 receiving yards in total while adding seven on the ground. It was his best showing in terms of yards from scrimmage all season long.

On a night when Odunze proved unreliable, Burden was the opposite.

Rising: Ben Johnson

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We wondered just how Johnson's offense would look with a backup quarterback under center.

In what was Johnson's first game without a starter in the lineup dating back to his days as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, the Bears' head coach didn't miss a beat and called a brilliant game, especially through the air.

Johnson's greatness hit a new peak on Monday night.