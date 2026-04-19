Bengals' Dexter Lawrence Trade Reveals Why Bears Must Bank on 2026 Draft Class

Well, that was fun while it lasted. I can't wait to tell my grandchildren about the offseason that both Maxx Crosby and Dexter Lawrence were on the same Bears' defensive line.

The Dexter Lawrence domino finally fell yesterday when the Giants agreed to send their star defensive tackle to the Bengals for the tenth overall pick. Is he a great player? Of course. Was he worth that type of compensation? Not in a million years. Not when they'll now have to pay him $32 million per year, and he has all the leverage in contract negotiations.

Most NFL analysts agree with that sentiment.

Talking to several coaches around the NFL right now ... they are STUNNED the #Giants got what they did for Dexter Lawrence.



All agree: Very good player, but not worth No. 10.



Age, injury and concerns regarding his conditioning pointed out. Also that you need to limit the… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 19, 2026

It would've taken a lot more than pick 25 for the Bears to sway the Giants off the Bengals' offer. You could've effectively said goodbye to one of their second-round picks this year, and they also probably would've had to dip into the day two waters of next year's draft on top of it. That wouldn't have been worth it for Chicago.

The talking heads around the league seemingly agree with that sentiment, as well.

The Bears had no shot at Dexter Lawrence at that compensation.



Hilarious the Bengals are finally gonna pay a defensive star a huge deal and it’s gonna also cost them the 10th pick.



The talk Lawrence could’ve been had for a 2 was always ridiculous. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) April 19, 2026

Just as they were smart for not trading for Maxx Crosby last month, they were again smart for not moving heaven and earth for Lawrence. While many thought that he could be had for a late first or lone second-round selection, those conversations proved to be severely miscalculated.

With that said, even with the dream of Lawrence donning blue and orange turned to pie in the sky, that sky is not falling on the Bears. Unless they were somehow able to land him with one of their second-round selections and some change, they were always better off addressing the defensive tackle position in the 2026 NFL draft.

Chicago has a few potential options to address DT in the draft

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Analysts say that this year's class doesn't feature a strong group of defensive tackles, but I'm not sure I agree with that sentiment when it comes to some of the players near the top of the class. The depth falls off quickly on the third day of the class, but teams addressing the position through the first two rounds should land a really solid player.

The Bears could stick and pick the top defensive tackle on the board at pick 25. Clemson's Peter Woods and Ohio State's Kayden McDonald would both be logical selections at that point. Woods would be a major swing at upside while McDonald would immediately shore up a run defense that allowed the sixth-most yards per game in the league last season.

Alternatively, they could trade out of the first round entirely if they like the DT depth available at the top of the second. Georgia's Christen Miller is a late riser in the draft process that could make sense for Chicago in that scenario. Texas Tech's Lee Hunter is also an elite run stuffer who could hear his name called in that range.

If they want to address one of their other needs at the top of the draft and circle back for a defensive tackle with one of their second-round picks, then Oklahoma's Gracen Halton should be at the top of their wish list. He's one of the most potent interior rushers in this year's class and has sky-high potential at that point in the draft.

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Bears are no strangers to mortgaging their future

Dec 13, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts after making a sack on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (not pictured) for a safety during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Chicago has a long and storied history of trading future draft capital. Unfortunately, with former general manager Ryan Pace's affinity for treating future draft capital as if the world were ending each upcoming January, those situations often developed into horror stories.

They traded a boatload of draft capital (including two firsts and a second-rounder) for Khalil Mack in 2018 and gave up a future first-rounder to move up for Justin Fields in 2021.

They also traded a boatload of picks (including two third-rounders) to move up ONE SPOT and select Mitchell Trubisky in 2017. In a cruel twist of fate, two of the picks they shipped away became Fred Warner and Alvin Kamara.

Like I said, horror stories. None of those trades worked out in Chicago's favor. Neither did their blockbuster trade for Jay Cutler 17 years ago. I know the Rams have made the most of the formula in recent years, but trading draft picks like they're going out of style is never a smart move.

While I could still see them moving up the board for an edge rusher if one of the top guys were to slip (a move I clearly wouldn't prefer), I'd be floored if they did so for a defensive tackle. There aren't any sure things that would justify a move up the boards.

With that said, they should definitely be able to land a quality starter at defensive tackle if they play their cards right through the first two rounds.