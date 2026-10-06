Do the Bears Have a RB Controversy After Kyle Monangai's Breakout?

Kyle Monangai drove the Chicago Bears' offensive success in their 23-12 win over the Jets on Sunday afternoon. He had 30 attempts for 146 yards and consistently pummeled the Jets' usually stout defensive front.

Unfortunately, his counterpart didn't enjoy nearly as much success. D'Andre Swift was held under 4 yards per attempt and lost his second fumble over the past three games.

The increased fumble rate has been extremely uncharacteristic for Swift. He already matched his fumble total in both of his previous two years in Chicago over the first four games. The 27-year-old never fumbled more than 3 times in a season. He'd be hard-pressed to get there, but he's on pace for roughly eight right now.

Johnson sent a message to Swift after he fumbled on the opening drive of the second half on Sunday. He didn't have another carry, and third-string Roschon Johnson handled four attempts. While Swift's goal-line fumble against Minnesota proved far more consequential, both were unacceptable, and the Bears head coach made that known.

Monangai's breakout combined with Swift's sudden fumblitis has led some to question how the backfield touches will be split going forward. Do those theories hold any weight?

Monangai could grab a bigger piece of the pie

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai played like a man possessed against New York. He turned the Jets' defensive front into pulp, and they didn't have many answers for his bowling ball running style. They were practically begging that someone else on the defense would find an answer for him between carries 20 and 30.

There was some concern surrounding Monangai's status after Johnson announced the back suffered a thumb injury. An injury is practically the only thing that would slow his trajectory this season, as he currently sits at seventh in the league with 324 yards on the ground.

Before Sunday's game, Swift had 24 more carries than Monangai. It was still a timeshare, but Swift was the obvious top dog. Monangai had ten carries in each of the first three games, while Swift handled 18, 16, and 20 attempts.

It wouldn't be surprising to see it be a near-even split going forward. If they go with the hot hand, it's obvious which one has it right now. That could even give Monangai a slight edge in the pecking order.

The conversation is somewhat of a moot point, though

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Degenerate gamblers (like myself, although I was all in on Monangai against New York) might want Swift to be phased out based on sheer spite, but that won't happen. He still has a ton of talent, and he'll be heavily involved for as long as he stays healthy. Both backs will handle at least 10 touches every week as long as they're both healthy.

Could Monangai lead the committee? Sure. Swift isn't going anywhere, though. And he shouldn't based on a few frustrating fumbles in what has otherwise been an overwhelmingly promising start to the season.

Remember when I mentioned that Monangai was seventh in the league in rushing? Do you know who's right behind him? His teammate, with a mere 13 fewer yards. Swift was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in the season opener and played well against Philadelphia last week. The Bears very well could feature two 1,000-yard rushers when it's all said and done.

Swift might not have a long leash if fumbling issues linger (a fact that was illuminated by his second-half benching), but he's guaranteed a big role on offense. It just might not be nearly as big with Monangai proving to be just as potent an offensive weapon.