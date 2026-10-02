Bold Predictions For the Chicago Bears Week 4 Matchup Against the Jets

The Bears face off against the Jets on Sunday afternoon, and we still don't know who will be under center for Chicago. We do know they feel good about their chances regardless of whether it's Case Keenum or Tyson Bagent.

The Jets might have a reputation as a bottom-feeder, but they've seemingly ascended beyond that status this season. They're coming to Soldier Field with a 1-2 record and a lot of hope after two narrow losses against the Packers and Lions over the past two weeks. They're far from pushovers.

The experts like the Bears odds of coming away with a victory on Sunday, though. New York's injuries on the offensive side of the ball will be difficult to overcome.

We wanted to go out on a limb with some bold predictions for the Week 4 clash. Who could be in line for a big game on Sunday?

Kyle Monangai scores 2 touchdowns

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second halfat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First off, we were going to predict Monangai to have a big game before D'Andre Swift missed practice with a knee injury on Thursday. The Bears are due for some positive regression within the five-yard line after struggling to finish drives in recent weeks.

Ben Johnson does MANY things right (he's actually saved many of our lives), but he's gotten a bit cute near the paint. He won't overthink it with Aaron Glenn, whom he has immense respect for, on the other sideline.

Swift is awesome in space, but Monangai is Chicago's best goal-line back. Johnson is going to utilize him as such this week, regardless of whether Swift is in the lineup or not. The Jets proved susceptible against Detroit's rushing attack last week. Jahmyr Gibbs reached the end zone twice, and Monangai will do the same on Sunday.

Colston Loveland FINALLY gets loose

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) and linebacker Zack Baun (53) tackle Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) during the second halfat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai isn't the only key offensive player who will get off the schneid against the Jets on Sunday. Tight end Colston Loveland is long overdue for a big game, and he could find much more success against New York.

Sure, the Jets have done a great job at keeping opposing TEs in check thus far. Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft have combined for only 59 yards over the past two weeks. Linebackers Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood have shown strong coverage chops. Nevertheless, Loveland is more dynamic than either player (which is saying a lot).

He finally showed signs of life against the Eagles, catching all four targets thrown his way for 31 yards. The 22-year-old will triple the yardage total and reach the end zone for the first time this season on Sunday. The early-season concerns will fall by the wayside this week.

Malik Muhammad II and Dillon Thieneman both get their second INTs

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) intercepts the ball against Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad II have been two of the Bears' best defensive players to begin the 2026 campaign. They've stepped in and immediately revitalized Chicago's defense, and it's difficult to imagine where they'd be without them (a nightmare scenario).

Muhammad nabbed the team's only interception off Bryce Young in the season opener, and Thieneman ended a second-quarter Eagles drive with an end zone interception on Monday. We think both players will catch their second career INTs against Geno Smith this week.

To his credit, Smith has played remarkably well to begin this season. He's completed 75.5% of his passes and has a 4/0 TD/INT ratio. However, nearly their entire receiver room is in the infirmary. The Bears should capitalize on that, and I think the rookies will be the beneficiaries.

Chicago's defense proved to be Smith's kryptonite during his tenure with the Raiders, picking him off three times in their Week 4 clash last season. He'll have a bout of Déjà vu on Sunday.