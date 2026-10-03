Geno Smith Pinpoints 5 Bears Defenders Dictating the Jets' Week 4 Game Plan

Jets quarterback Geno Smith has had five specific Bears defenders on his mind all week as the two teams prepare for a Week 4 clash at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Smith specifically named defensive end Montez Sweat, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, MIKE linebacker Devin Bush, WILL linebacker T.J. Edwards, and cornerback Malik Muhammad while discussing the matchup.

"I think they have some proven guys up front," Smith said. "Starts with Grady Jarrett, Montez Sweat - really good guys up front. Playmaking linebackers, T.J. Edwards and Devin Bush, guys who fly around and make plays around the ball, and then some proven guys on the backend, as well.

"You've got a young rookie (CB Malik Muhammad out there who's been playing well, so we've got to prepare and get ready for this opponent, and look forward to it, and just get ready day-by-day, and focus in and lock in and go out there and put on a show."

How Will These Five Bears Defenders Make Life Hard For Geno Smith?

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line Montez Sweat (98) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweat will be Smith's main concern before the ball is thrown. Sweat leads Chicago with two sacks this season coming off the edge.

Muhammad also has a sack and will be a problem for Smith in the passing game. Often lining up at the nickel spot, Muhammad has been deployed often in blitz packages. Muhammad also had his first interception during his NFL debut on Bryce Young during a key sequence heading into the half before the Bears blew the 59-37 win at Bank of America Stadium open.

Edwards, meanwhile, has been impressive on the weakside in coverage, picking off Jalen Hurts during a 27-7 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football and being credited with three passes defended on the year.

Bush leads the teams in total tackles, while Jarrett will be the first line of defense if Smith looks to scramble through the A- and B-gaps.

Totally understandable why Smith has these guys on his mind.

Then again, it's oftentimes the ones who you forget to think about who do the most damage.

Dayo Odeyingbo, Dillon Thieneman Primed For Breakouts vs. Jets

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) on the field in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By all accounts, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo has already justified the "motivated Dayo" memes from the 2026 offseason.

Odeyingbo had two quarterback hits against the Vikings plus his first full sack of the season. He followed that up with three quarterback pressures, another sack, and a TFL against the Birds this past Monday.

Odeyingbo could be a prime candidate to make Smith regret not giving him a shoutout.

So could rookie safety Dillon Thieneman, who will be tasked with stopping emerging New York rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq. With his team banged up at the offensive skill-positions, Smith may be looking to lean on Sadiq in the passing game.

Thieneman and Sadiq were teammates at Oregon, so beyond the gamesmanship, there will be familiarities with each other's tendencies.

Smith has had the Jets offense running smoothly through three weeks. If he runs into a buzzsaw in Chicago, though, he'll at least see some of his punishers coming.