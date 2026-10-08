Ideal Defensive Line Trade Acquisition for Bears Is Not an Edge Rusher

As it draws closer to this year's later Nov. 10 trade deadline, the contending Bears will be attached more and more to potential players to acquire.

Barring some sort of unforeseen disaster between now and then, they'll be in the playoff hunt and can use help. There are plenty of winless teams and those teetering on the brink of a rebuilding year who will have players to deal away. Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker has identified some of the players for teams to pursue.

Like with most people looking at the trade market, Locker calls the Bears potential landing spots for about any defensive end who comes up. These people all miss the real need they have on defense.

Oh, getting another edge would definitely not hurt, but their edge rush is not holding them back. The only things keeping them from being unbeaten at the moment are D'Andre Swift couldn't hold onto the ball at the 1-yard line, Caleb Williams' hamstring gave out on him, and rookie Sam Roush couldn't throw a simple field goal block.

The one consistent defensive failure hasn't been their pass rush or their edge rush. It's been their run defense. When teams start to exploit this then there will be trouble elsewhere, like in their rush and cover. There will be more pressure on their offense to produce then, too.

Dayo Odeyingbo didn’t suddenly become a completely different player.

The Bears may have finally figured out how to use him correctly.



Haize breaks down how Dennis Allen has dramatically increased Dayo’s interior snaps, why his 280-plus-pound frame, edge-rusher length and… pic.twitter.com/Gt6mldFqYc — Chicago Bears Central (@ChiBearsCentral) October 2, 2026

The Bears are currently No. 3 in the league in pressure percentage applied with their pass rush, at 35.3%. Only the Vikings (39%) and Raiders (35.6%) are better than they are. The Bears are the No. 1 team in the league at hurrying the quarterback at 17.2%, according to Pro Football Reference. They're doing much of it with the blitz, and in this respect it is dangerous. They blitz at the fourth-highest rate (35.3%) and would no doubt like to play more coverage and commit fewer to the rush.

No the Bears shouldn’t trade a 3rd round pick for a 35 year old Khalil Mack. — Claws (@clawsupbeardown) October 6, 2026

However, they are a respectable 14th in the league according to ESPN's pass rush win rate. So they're not doing this all entirely with their blitz.

It's the run, always the run

All of this talk of pass rushers is not their problem. The problem is stopping the run.

Bears defensive tackle Neville Gallimore gets a kick out of the "Green Bay sucks" chants.



He's quickly understanding what the Bears-Packers rivalry means.



"Chicago fans, you never cease to amaze me," Gallimore says. pic.twitter.com/PDPcPu3fmX — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) October 6, 2026

They are the same 29th in the league in yards allowed per rush that they were last year. They are failing as run stoppers again and it's only going to take one team committed to the run to burn them and show others the way. Someone like Atlanta would be their worst nightmare. Maybe the Patriots or Seahawks would be, as well.

Maybe the Packers unearth a running game this week, although they definitely haven't shown this ability so far.

The defensive player who could really help the Bears block the road on the ground is Tampa Bay defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.

Panthers RG Robert Hunt (#50) gave #Bears DT Jordan van den Berg (#96) his first welcome-to-the-NFL moment, tossing him to the ground on the goal line. JVDB was still able to get in on the play, though. pic.twitter.com/0Tu0gX8kxZ — Quinten Krzysko (@ButkusStats) September 14, 2026

To some extent, Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne would fit that category, as well. But Payne's cost and inability over the past several years to have much impact after he got a big raise is a red flag. The Bears certainly have never had a problem running on the Commanders with Payne on their defense.

A'Shawn Robinson is the answer

Robinson is somewhat familiar with Ben Johnson, as a former Lions player in Johnson's first season there. More importantly, he is versatile for a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder and a major reason the Buccaneers are No. 3 in run defense even though they are about another loss or two from being beyond hope for this year. They're already 0-4 and only one 0-4 team has ever even made the playoffs, the Chargers in 1992.

Highest Week 3 defensive grade for DI



Nnamdi Madubuike 90.1*

A'Shawn Robinson 88.2

DaVon Hamilton 87.7

Maason Smith 87.2

Brandon Dorlus 86.3



*he's back pic.twitter.com/TPUIQmanhx — PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2026

Either way, the run defense for the Bears surrenders 4.9 yards per rush. Grady Jarrett grades out as their best defensive tackle against the run, according to Pro Football Focus. He is only 101st out of 178 interior defensive linemen they have graded. Their big additions up front are not getting the job done at all, by PFF's analysis. Neville Gallimore is 123rd, Kentavius Street 155th and rookie Jordan van den Berg 128th out of 178 defensive tackles against the run.

Meanwhile, Robinson is a 31-year-old veteran the Buccaneers signed for only this season. So they won't have him next year, anyway. He is a free draft pick for them.

A'Shawn Robinson has become an instant leader 🫡



🔜 #GBvsTB Oct. 4 @ 1 p.m. ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/Jndd6g2aAu — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 30, 2026

His deal was $10 million. He is No. 2 in the entire league as a defensive tackle who stops the run.

Robinson would be an ideal one-year stop-gap for the Bears defense, a rent-a-player for this season who can benefit them on first down or short yardage. They could keep offenses in passing situations by holding them to less than 4 yards per rush, then could blitz less. The passer rating-against rate would drop drastically while interceptions rates could climb.

It's as simple as earning the right to rush the passer by stopping the run. The Bears need to do something about stopping the run as they're leaking all over the place.

Through four weeks, #Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett ranks 10th among all qualified DTs in pass rush win rate (12 wins, 20% PRWR)👀



Statistics via ESPN pic.twitter.com/5gqiav2l6K — IZ🏈 (@I_ZunigaNFL) October 6, 2026