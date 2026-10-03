Johnson Might be Quiet on QB Front, But Bears First-Team Practice Reps Speak Loudly

If Bears head coach Ben Johnson had his way, the local media would've been barred from Halas Hall this week. If he had his way, the Jets wouldn't have a clue about which backup QB to prepare for when both teams take the field on Sunday.

Unfortunately for him, that's not the world we live in. The Bears beat was there, and they witnessed Tyson Bagent getting the majority of first-team reps this week. That's as clear a tell as any Johnson has given this week. He's been intentionally mum when asked (many times) about their intentions.

Some are surprised by this move. Keenum is coming off one of the cleanest performances we've seen from a Bears QB in recent memory. He completed 24 of 34 attempts for 247 yards and two passing TDs, and added a third score on the ground in the team's 27-7 win.

Nevertheless, back to the bench he goes.

The Bears are sticking with their prior evaluation

Chicago quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) throws under pressure from Tennessee in his own end zone on Chicago’s first possession of their preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. It ended up being a 97-yard touchdown pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We were clearly riding the Keenum wave last week, but the decision makes sense when you consider how Ben Johnson operates. He wouldn't be swayed from their prior evaluation after only one game, even if it was a QB3 performance for the ages.

Johnson (who, to his credit, still hasn't confirmed who will start) also hinted at the switch after the Eagles game. He said the team named Bagent the backup QB at the end of training camp "for a reason."

Likewise, the Bears also made Bagent one of the league's highest-paid backups for a reason. They have immense confidence in him, and understandably don't want his opportunity to get buried before he ever had a real chance to lose the job.

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) runs onto the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's also worth noting that they can only help themselves if he plays well. They would conceivably be able to ship him off for valuable draft capital if that is the case.

Meanwhile, Keenum is a great backup, but nobody is coughing up draft picks for a 38-year-old. His status could be enough to allow the Bears to pull the trigger on a move next season, though.

What if Bagent struggles?

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you thought the Bears had a QB conundrum this week, just wait to see what happens if Bagent struggles on Sunday.

If Caleb Williams isn't ready to go against the Packers next week, who would get the nod? If Bagent were to struggle, would he really have a long enough leash to stay in the lineup despite Keenum coming off a heater?

I know they love him, but they can't risk falling to 2-3, especially if their third loss could revitalize Green Bay in what appears to be a lost season. Hopefully we won't be asking the question this time next week, and they move to 3-1 and keep rolling.

For what it's worth, they're probably not even considering it a remote possibility inside Halas Hall, but the question bears asking.