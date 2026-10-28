NFL Insider Projects Khalil Mack Trade Price For Bears as Rumors Continue to Swirl

Where there's smoke, there's fire, and we are seeing plenty of smoke about the Chicago Bears possibly making a play for Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Several NFL insiders have linked the Bears to Mack recently, and now ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is getting in on the fun.

Not only is Fowler linking Mack to the Bears, he projects the trade cost for Chicago as a "quality Day 3 pick" to bring the fan-favorite home.

"Returning to the Bears is a natural fit for the equivalent of a quality Day 3 pick. The Chargers have held off trading pieces such as Mack up to this point, though," Fowler said.

Mack-Bears trade rumors running rampant

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been no shortage of insiders connecting Mack to the Bears.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears are "expected" to have interest in the nine-time Pro Bowler.

FOX's Jay Glazer reports the Bears "have already talked to" Los Angeles about a trade for Mack, and NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Bears have been "connected to several defensive players," including Mack.

Along with Mack, Schultz named Arizona Cardinals EDGE Josh Sweat as another player. He also mentioned DeForest Buckner, but Buckner has since been traded to San Francisco.

Can Bears afford Mack's projected trade price?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To us, a quality Day 3 pick is likely a fourth-round selection, and possibly a fifth, at worst.

According to Spotrac, the Bears have their fourth-round picks in each of the next three drafts, and they have a fifth-round pick in each, also, with their 2027 fifth-rounder coming via the Atlanta Falcons from the Gervon Dexter trade.

So, the Bears can easily afford a trade for Mack.

Will Chargers change their stance?

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz (left) and coach Jim Harbaugh at press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Fowler noted, the Chargers have not shown interest in selling at the deadline, but they are also 0-6 and have no hope to make the playoffs at this point. As a result, despite their public posturing, Los Angeles has to at least be considering unloading players.

Of all the players on the Chargers' roster, Mack makes the most sense as a trade candidate. Not only is he a free agent in 2027, there's also a chance he decides to retire, something he has contemplated before.

If the Chargers don't trade Mack and he rides off into the sunset, Los Angeles will have nothing to show for it.

Another motivation to trade Mack might come from the player himself. At this stage in his career, Mack probably isn't keen on riding out what could be his final season with a team that isn't going to the playoffs. As a result, he could request a trade.

Why Bears need Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' pass-rush hasn't been all that bad this season, but that doesn't mean Chicago couldn't use more help. After all, we've seen just how quickly things can change in recent weeks after the injury to Dayo Odeyingbo and the suspension to Montez Sweat left the Bears in a precarious spot.

Odeyingbo is going to be out at least two more games as a result of his four-game injured reserve stint, and we're still not sure if he will need more time beyond that. Not to mention, Sweat has been disappointing with his two sacks.

Mack can offer the added depth the Bears need, and he wouldn't just be a body, either, as evidenced by his three sacks this season. Having Mack would also enable the Bears to give Odeyingbo more snaps on the interior, where he has thrived in 2026.