NFL.com 2025 Draft Do-Over Confirms Bears Got It Right With First-Round Pick

When analysts go back and conduct an NFL Draft "do-over," they're not just revisiting the board; they're also re-evaluating the process, and, most importantly, the results. And in NFL.com's latest 2025 NFL Draft do-over, the Chicago Bears didn't hesitate at No. 10 overall.

They stayed exactly where they were and made the same call: former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.

And that tells you everything you need to know.

There was legitimate debate throughout the pre-draft process and well into the 2025 regular season about who deserved to be TE1 in the 2025 draft class. Tyler Warren had his moments early, flashing the kind of pass-catching upside teams covet at the position. But the NFL regular season is long, and as it marched on, it was Loveland who separated himself as one of the most exciting first-year players in the league.

Highest passer rating when targeted among rookies this season: (Min 50 targets)



🥇 RJ Harvey - 120.6

🥈 Colston Loveland - 107.7

🥉 Gunnar Helm - 106.6 pic.twitter.com/C3rWiPrUtV — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) January 21, 2026

In fact, Loveland made history in the 2025 playoffs. He became the first rookie tight end in NFL history with eight or more catches and over 100 receiving yards in a postseason game. He was also the first Chicago Bears rookie to lead the team in receiving yards since Willie Gault, who did it way back in 1983. Better yet? He was the first Bears tight end to lead the team in receiving since Mike Ditka.

Yep. That's pretty good rookie season.

And remember: tight ends usually take time to develop. It's one of the most challenging college-to-pro transitions, and few rookies have ever looked as good as Loveland in recent years.

For a Bears team that's still developing at quarterback with Caleb Williams, adding a safety valve who can actually take over games like Colston Loveland can is a boon. Williams targeted Loveland a whopping 15 times during the Bears' miracle Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers.

It's safe to say their connection is already strong.

That's why NFL.com's 2025 draft do-over is so clean and obvious. There's no second-guessing here. There's no alternate scenario. No temptation to go in a different direction. It's Colston Loveland all the way.

The Chicago Bears hit a home run in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.