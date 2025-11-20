Chicago Bears offensive line takes a hit in latest Pro Football Focus rankings
The Chicago Bears' offensive line is the most improved position group on the team this year. It was an expected result after an offseason committed to upgrading three of the five starting spots via trade (Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson) and free agency (Drew Dalman).
A fourth new starter, left tackle Theo Benedet, was a pleasant training camp success story who continues to hold onto the starting role as Week 12 inches closer.
But it's also Benedet who has had the most struggles this season, and contributed to the Bears dropping one spot in Pro Football Focus's offensive line rankings after the Bears' win in Week 11.
"Right guard Jonah Jackson has shown a lot of improvement over the course of the season, highlighted by his performances against the Vikings," PFF's Zoltan Buday wrote. "He allowed six pressures and earned a 22.6 PFF pass-blocking grade against the Vikings in Week 1, but this week, he surrendered only two pressures and earned a 66.9 PFF pass-blocking grade.
"Darnell Wright is enjoying the best season of his career so far. Chicago’s right tackle has allowed pressure on just 3.7% of pass plays, which is the best rate of his career by a wide margin."
Benedet has the lowest Pro Football Focus grade of all Bears offensive linemen this season (56.4). Compare that score to Braxton Jones, the veteran starter Benedet replaced, who has a 55.5 grade for his time as a starter this year.
Surprisingly, the Chicago Bears now have the highest-ranked offensive line in the NFC North. The Detroit Lions dropped another spot to No. 10, while the Vikings moved up two spots from No. 14 to No. 12. The Green Bay Packers moved up one spot as well, from No. 17 to No. 16.