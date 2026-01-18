Tom Brady drops bold Divisional Round prediction for Bears vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams are counting down the hours until their NFC Divisional Round game kicks off, and as the day marches on, the weather will continue to drop.

Temperatures are expected to plunge into the teens, with wind chills in the single digits, setting the stage for a classic January game in Chicago's unforgiving winter.

And the greatest quarterback of all-time thinks that it's that Chicago winter that will play a massive factor in the outcome of the game.

“It’s going to be a Herculean task for the Rams to go in there and win..”



Sounds like Tom Brady thinks the frigid temps sets up a Bears victory.



Via @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/H8fDGzadKz — Judson Richards (@JudsonRichrds) January 18, 2026

"That really cold weather definitely plays to the advantage of the Bears because they played in frigid conditions the last six, seven weeks of their season," Brady said.

"It didn't really affect their offense very much," Brady continued. "They were able to run the ball so well. Caleb scrambles when he's not there."

As for the Rams? Brady isn't as confident in their ability to travel from Los Angeles to Soldier Field without being impacted by the weather.

"It's going to be a Herculean task for those Rams to go in there and win," Brady said. "And look, anything's possible with McVay and Stafford. I can't wait to watch that game."

Does that mean Tom Brady thinks the Bears will win?

He didn't go quite that far, but suggesting that the Rams need a Herculean effort to come away victorious certainly sounds like Brady thinks the Bears have a real chance at an NFC Championship berth.

The Rams have publicly downplayed the weather all week, focusing instead on their level of preparation and execution. But Brady's comments suggest that no matter what McVay, Matthew Stafford, and the rest of the Rams say, playing at freezing Soldier Field is not something you can easily prepare for.

We'll soon find out if Mother Nature ends up being the deciding factor in this Divisional Round matchup.

