Bears Get No Help in NFC North Race on Week 3 NFL Sunday

With quarterback Caleb Williams potentially missing a month of action, the Bears need all the help they can get in the NFC North divisional race.

Chicago didn't get any on NFL Sunday after Week 3 started off positively with a brutal Packers loss to the lowly Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

The Vikings and Lions picked up victories on Sunday over the Buccaneers and Jets, respectively.

That certainly puts some added pressure on the Bears intonight's Monday Night Football matchup with the Eagles.

Vikings Prove They Have Two Starting-Caliber Quarterbacks

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota returned starting quarterback Kyler Murray to the huddle after leaning on Carson Wentz during the first two games of the season, which were also Vikings wins.

As Bears fans would probably like to forget, Week 2 was a Brian Flores masterpiece against Ben Johnson's offense at Soldier Field.

Murray amassed 168 passing yards and a touchdown toss, a 41-yarder to Jordan Addison, though he had just a 66.5 passer rating at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay's pass rush got to Murray three times in the backfield.

Ultimately, though, an 86-yard Myles Price punt return touchdown and two Will Reichard field goals in the fourth quarter helped get Minnesota over the top 23-16 and to 3-0.

Lions Win in Aaron Glenn's Detroit Homecoming

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn argues a touchdown with the referee after throwing a red flag during the second half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elsewhere in the division, Aaron Glenn's Detroit homecoming at Ford Field was spoiled by the Lions.

Dan Campbell's squad held Gang Green running back Breece Hall to just 32 rushing yards on 13 carries, and Lions safety Chuck Clark strip-sacked Jets quarterback Geno Smith on their last offensive play to hold off New York's comeback attempt.

Detroit won 31-24 in a barnburner, scoring 31 points for the third straight game to open the season.

The Lions joined the 1992 49ers as the only team ever to achieve that specific 31-point scoring feat through three games.

Bears Have Extra Pressure to Keep Pace Early in 2026 Season

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson leaves the field after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's clear that the NFC North will once again be one of the competitive divisions in the league this year.

Beyond "MNF," the Bears will need to treat every early-season game as a must-win as the rest of the division looks to build an early cushion in Williams' absence.

Obviously, Green Bay is working from behind too, as EDGE/outside linebacker Micah Parsons works his way back from an ACL and meniscus tear. Packers coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst are working with some leeway after signing new deals in the offseason.

Johnson and GM Ryan Poles are safe in Chicago, too, with the team's hopes resting on Williams' shoulders. Still, after a postseason appearance and miraculous win against Green Bay this past January, the hope was for progress from the Bears.

An early-season hole would make it tough to see the light at the end of the tunnel after how impressive Chicago's offense looked in a historic 59-point Week 1 performance.

We'll see who could lead the Bears through this difficult stretch in the early going and keep the team's NFC North crown dreams alive.