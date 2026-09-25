Three Important Factors That Will Decide Bears vs. Eagles MNF Matchup

The Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. With Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looking likely to miss the matchup, the matchup might not be as intriguing as it could have been, but both teams still look like NFC powerhouses at full strength.

Unfortunately, neither team is close to full strength. The Bears will probably be starting QB3 and could also be down two of their starting cornerbacks (if you can still consider Kyler Gordon that at this point).

Meanwhile, the Eagles are down their starting tight end Dallas Goedert and Pro Bowl-caliber guard Landon Dickerson. Running back Saquon Barkley has also been limited in practice with a stinger. Barkley's two backups, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley, both missed practice.

The vast majority of experts believe the beat-up Eagles will remain undefeated and get an ounce of revenge on the team that bullied them into submission in a Black Friday clash last season. However, there are a few factors that could swing the pendulum in Chicago's favor.

What are the most consequential factors that could decide the outcome of the matchup?

The Chicago Bears rushing attack

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Case Keenum will start at QB against Philadelphia. Neither Caleb Williams nor Tyson Bagent has been ruled out, but their odds of playing seem slim. They've been held out of practice all week.

Luckily for the Bears, you could do a lot worse at your third-string quarterback than Keenum, who has started 66 games over his 14-year career. The Bears don't need to dumb down the offense for him. They would benefit by not putting too much on his plate, though. That's where the running game comes in.

The Bears ran over the Eagles' defensive front for 281 yards last season. It was one of their most dominant performances of the entire season. Rushing for half that mark would go a long way against Philadelphia on Monday night, but they certainly have their sights set on a repeat performance.

Running the ball well would also open up opportunities for Chicago's other offensive playmakers. The defense biting on play action would open up the intermediate passing game and hopefully help the offense surprise the masses by fielding a respectable passing game with QB3.

Keep Jalen Hurts in the pocket (and get consistent pressure on him)

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) and defensive end Jacob Martin (57) pressure Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the third quarter Sept. 20 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the league's most underrated scrambling quarterbacks. While Hurts doesn't run nearly as much as he used to, he can still beat you with his legs. He's shown that over the past two weeks.

The rushing numbers (12 attempts for 62 yards, including two kneel-downs against Washington) don't look gaudy on paper, but four of those attempts moved the chains on third down. Another one moved the sticks on fourth down (via Philly's patented tush push... we don't count it).

Hurts is hyper-efficient with when he chooses to run the ball. The Bears need to eliminate that option before he can capitalize on it. He also struggles when opposing defenses get quick interior pressure, which we saw against Tennessee. Both of his interceptions came when the Titans' pass rush put heat on him up front.

Montez Sweat, Austin Booker, and Dayo Odeyingbo need to keep contain on the edges, and the defensive line as a whole needs to work in unison. They have an opportunity to make a massive impact with a strong showing.

Don't let Devonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks take over the game

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch over Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson (21) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears fans won't be surprised to see Devonta Smith on the scouting report. He's a proven talent who is now thriving in a post-A.J. Brown landscape. He's coming off a 10-catch, 117-yard performance against the Titans.

Dontayvion Wicks probably doesn't command the same name recognition, though. Nevertheless, he's shown a great rapport with Hurts over the first two contests. He ranks second on the team in every major receiving category and had over 70 yards in both games.

Meanwhile, the Bears have a glaring question mark at the cornerback position this week. Tyrique Stevenson's status is currently up in the air. We don't know what their starting lineup will look like if he's out, but we know the two players they need to pinpoint in the passing game.

If the Bears can contain Smith and Wicks like they handled Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison last week, they'll be in good shape.