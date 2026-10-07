Two Bears Earn Early NFL All-Rookie Honors, And One Surprising Honorable Mention

The Chicago Bears have started the 2026 NFL season on a roll, going 3-1 in the first quarter of the season despite Caleb Williams' hamstring injury sidelining him for the last two games. There's plenty of credit for this hot start to go around, including contributions from key rookies. Two in particular are already making a name for themselves in the NFL world, earning a spot in The Athletic's early All-Rookie team.

Dane Brugler, writing for The Athletic, assembled this list of standout rookies through the first quarter of the 2026 NFL season, and he slotted Dillon Thieneman in as a first-team All-Rookie safety, while Malik Muhammad made the cut as the second-team All-Rookie nickel cornerback. Justifying his selection of Thieneman, Brugler wrote, "Thieneman leads all rookie defensive backs in tackles (30) and has paced Chicago in tackles in each of its first four games. His end-zone interception of Anday Dalton in Week 3 felt like a momentum-changing play."

As for Muhammad, Brugler writes, "Despite playing almost exclusively outside in college, most of his snaps have come in the nickel this season — he's allowing just 44.4% completions when targeted."

Early returns for GM Ryan Pole's fifth rookie class look good

Chicago Bears CB Malik Muhammad after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 NFL draft was the first draft for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles in which his first-round pick was not in the Top 10, and that of course made his job more difficult. Fans and analysts will say it's easy to hit on prospects with such a high pick, but it's not so easy when you're picking in the 20's. But the early returns from Poles' fifth rookie class are evidence that he might just be a really good drafter.

The Bears added Dillon Thieneman with the No. 25 pick in the draft, and it was considered the biggest Round 1 heist of the draft. Some early struggles in training camp foreshadowed a bumpy rookie season, but Thieneman already looks like a savvy veteran. He's allowed just a 22.7 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus, which means opposing quarterbacks would have more success if they had simply thrown the ball at their own feet.

What's more, Thieneman has earned a 91.7 impact grade from Pro Football Network, the second-highest score for any safety in the NFL, trailing only two-time All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga.

Meanwhile, Muhammad made Bears franchise history after Week 2, becoming the first Bears rookie to record an interception and a sack in his first two games. As Brugler noted, he's been playing in the slot position despite almost no experience there in college, and he's not only surviving but thriving. His 41.9 passer rating allowed when targeted is the fifth-best mark for all cornerbacks according to Pro Football Focus.

One Bears rookie has shown flickers of promise but must be more consistent

Chicago Bears TE Sam Roush after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The inclusion of Muhammad and Thieneman in Brugler's All-Rookie Team list probably doesn't surprise any Bears fans, but one of Brugler's Honorable Mentions may. Sam Roush earned a shoutout as an Honorable Mention among rookie tight ends. Brugler did not provide any context for any of his Honorable Mentions, but I don't entirely disagree.

For one thing, the list of rookie tight ends who have caught even one pass yet is short. For another, Roush has shown flashes of a quality tight end. He shone in the Bears' preseason joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, and he went on to make a beautiful 19-yard reception in their preseason finale. However, his abysmal Week 2 performance against the Minnesota Vikings soured many Bears fans against him.

Whatever fans think of him, however, it doesn't seem like the coaches are giving up on Roush. He's still earning targets in games, including a critical fourth-down conversion in the Bears' Week 3 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Bears fans may still be unhappy with him, but it's far too soon to eulogize Roush's career, and Brugler may be on to something by including him as an Honorable Mention.