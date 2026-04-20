Tyson Bagent is one of the league's best backup quarterbacks. In fact, Ben Johnson thinks he's even good enough to be a starter. However, with Caleb Williams blossoming into one of the league's most exciting young signal callers, he'll never get that opportunity in Chicago.

While Ben Johnson might not love the idea of trading his talented backup QB, it is a scenario the Bears would have to consider for the right price, and he seems to know it. That's a conversation that he entertained at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Ben Johnson does NOT want to hear Tyson Bagent trade ideas👀 pic.twitter.com/4j71tdC0fX — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) February 24, 2026

There are a few teams that would make a ton of sense for Bagent, including the Aaron Rodgers-led (maybe?) Steelers.

Pittsburgh makes sense as a potential candidate

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Rodgers is once again being enigmatic. He seemingly learned a lot from his mentor in Green Bay, including how to keep a fanbase on the hook deep into the offseason.

Many thought we'd get a decision on whether he'd return to Pittsburgh (presumably the only starting job available for him) and reunite with his former head coach, Mike McCarthy, before the 2026 NFL Draft. Some thought he'd crash the draft like he did in 2021 and make his announcement on Thursday night.

Well, it turns out Rodgers might be weeks away from a decision.

The Steelers open today’s bonus minicamp with Will Howard as QB1, with Aaron Rodgers’ decision likely still weeks away. @nflnetwork @gmfb pic.twitter.com/vc1RacRvMt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 20, 2026

That's bound to be a significant storyline to keep an eye on with the Steelers on the clock at pick 21. Could Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson be an option for them at that point? That's a possibility, but they went down a similar route a few years ago with the selection of Kenny Pickett in 2022. That move didn't exactly work out in their favor.

While it would be naive to say that every late-first-round QB is doomed to the same fate, it would at least be understandable if the Steelers didn't want to go that route again. They have glaring needs at receiver and along the offensive line, and there will be a few quality options at both spots if they decide to go that route in the first round.

The Chicago Bears can help Pittsburgh

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) gestures before the snap during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Bears are in a much different position. They have a potential surplus of quarterbacks with starting potential, as Bagent has shown a lot of promise whenever he's gotten an opportunity to do so.

The Falcons and Jets were previously considered two of the most logical landing spots for Bagent ahead of free agency. However, with New York acquiring Geno Smith (again) and Atlanta bringing in Tua Tagovailoa, those destinations are effectively off the table. The Cardinals have also been rumored to be interested in him, and I still think they make sense, but they're also one of the top projected landing spots for Simpson.

Bagent might not be a big name, but he's shown promise whenever he's seen the field. He's also making only $10 million over the next two seasons, which would make him a MASSIVE bargain if any team took a chance on him to be their starter.

Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are the only two QBs currently on Pittsburgh's roster, and neither player instills much confidence. I can't imagine they want either player taking snaps in the season opener.

The Steelers have enough draft capital to get a deal done

January 7, 2026; The 2026 NFL Draft logo is displayed atop the NFL Draft countdown clock. | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reports previously indicated that the Bears wanted to land a second-round pick for Bagent. However, I always thought that a third-rounder would be enough to make them pull the trigger on a deal. They re-signed Chase Daniel through the 2027 NFL season, after all.

Bagent has starting potential, but he's still a relatively unknown commodity. The Steelers might not want to ship off the 53rd pick for him. However, they do have THREE third-round picks at their disposal. They have their own pick (85), landed another (76) in the George Pickens trade, and also have a compensatory selection (99).

Them shipping off any one of those third-round picks for Bagent would be a win for all parties. The Bears would get a fair return (and great return on their initial undrafted investment) on a promising young QB, the Steelers would land the best Aaron Rodgers insurance available after the first-round, and Bagent would land somewhere he'd be the favorite to start from day one.

The Pittsburgh crowd could be rocking if they manage to land Bagent on day two.. Even if that excitement coincides with a collective "who?" ringing through the rafters.

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) prepares to enter the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images