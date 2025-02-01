The Bears mock draft pick they couldn't see in Senior Bowl
The position isn't a surprise but the player might be.
The Bears' need for offensive linemen is well known and it should surprise no one that when NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks released his first draft he had one coming to Chicago at No. 10. The linemen's identity was the surprise.
The unexpected pick was one they couldn't even watch in Saturday's Senior Bowl.
Missouri right tackle Armand Membou was the choice, a 6-foot-3, 314-poundr. Membou has a reach as good or better than many tackle candidates in Saturday's Snior Bowl at 34 inches for arm length, but is projected by many as a guard.
Brooks had the Bears pass on Tyer Booker of Alabama, a player many mocks have seen as a potential Bears pick. They didn't get the chance at Will Campbell, drafted seventh by the Jets in this mock
They also just missed on chances at Georgia's edge rushers, Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker. Williams went to the Panthers No. 8 and Walker to the Saints right before the Bears picked.
Coming into the Senior Bowl, The Athletic's draft expert Dane Brugler called Bembou the "highest graded Senior Bowl prospect."
However, the Bears didn't get to see him competing Saturday because he came down with stomach flu just after traveling to Mobile, Ala. and was unable to participate in practices or the game.
According to Pro Football Focus, Membou made a huge leap in production for his final season. PFF graded him top 12.4% of college tackles as a run blocker and top 14.6% as a pass blocker.
Brooks' description of Membou is one the Bears or any team could appreciate.
"Membou is a bully at the point of attack with some positional flexibility," he wrote.
The Bears drafted a Missouri tackle in 2021 and he appears a likely candidate to leave in free agency. That's Larry Borom, who played in 47 games with 27 starts but eventually became a swing tackle.
