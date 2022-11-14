AFC Playoff Picture: Bengals Get Bye-Week Boost

CINCINNATI — The Bengals gained a bit of ground in the AFC playoff race this week, despite staying in the 10 seed. Of the four wild card contenders that played on Sunday, three of them lost to tighten the pack even more.

The 10-seeded Colts beat the Raiders, but other than that Buffalo (6-3), Los Angeles (5-4), and Cleveland (3-6) all dropped games.

The latter's season is likely over after losing to Miami. According to ESPN's FPI, Cleveland is down to just a 4.5% chance of making the playoffs and still play at Buffalo and home against the Buccaneers before Deshaun Watson returns.

All in all, Cincinnati now sits with a 62% FPI chance to make the playoffs, slotting in as the last AFC Wild Card team ahead of LA (50.4%), and New England (20.4%). The Dolphins (five seed), Jets (six seed), and Bills (four seed) are currently the three Wild Card contenders with better playoff chances than Cincinnati.

One of the Dolphins or Bills will bow out of that race as AFC East champions when the regular season ends.

A repeat AFC North title is highly unlikely due to Baltimore's 2-0 division record (Bengals 0-3) and cupcake schedule (the only winning team left is Cincinnati). Lamar Jackson is 22-3 in his career against losing teams.

The 49ers' win over the Chargers and the Bills' loss to the Vikings were positive swings for the Bengals despite being cross-conference matchups.

Cincinnati cannot afford to have many overall record ties with other Wild Card teams, given the Bengals' rough 2-3 conference mark.

They can change that record in a hurry—seven of the team's final eight games are against AFC opponents.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Joe Mixon's Success Could Be Key to Second Half of the Season

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Surprises Family With Free Birthday Meal

Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer Reveals Bengals, Joe Burrow Fandom

Joe Burrow Offers Update on Ja'Marr Chase's Status

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Bengals' Win Over Panthers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Panthers 42-21 in Week 9

Watch: Joe Mixon Sets Bengals Record Five Touchdowns in Win Over Panthers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Following Monday Night Loss to Browns

Chidobe Awuzie Makes First Public Comments Since Tearing ACL

Steelers Trade for Former Bengals First Round Pick

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury

Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok