CINCINNATI — The Bengals are headed to the playoffs for a second-straight season. With a win over the Patriots on Saturday, they can take another step toward winning another AFC North title.

Will Cincinnati win their seventh game in a row? Here are our staff picks:

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 10-4

As Jonah Williams told me this week, the biggest key to a Bengals win starts in the trenches and I agree with him. This Patriots team gets a lot of attention for their tough, physical defensive line with Matthew Judon coming in with 14.5 sacks and Josh Uche coming in with 10.5 sacks. Cincinnati's offensive line will be under pressure but they've been playing up to expectations, allowing two or fewer sacks in each of the Bengals last six wins.

New England's cornerbacks have made a reputation for themselves as a top 10 unit, holding receivers to an 87.1 rating this year. They held Davante Adams to four catches and 28 receiving yards in Week 15 and you can safely bet they'll be zeroed in on Ja'Marr Chase on Christmas Eve. Bill Belichick is in his 48th season as an NFL coach and he comes from the defensive side of the ball, so it's highly likely Joe Burrow will see some schemes and disguises he's never dealt with before.

Cincinnati's defense is also known to be tough, physical shutdown style defense but I'm going to focus on their ability to stop the run, holding running backs to four yards per carry this year. This is important to note when you look at the way Rhamondre Stevenson gashed Las Vegas to the tune of 172 rushing yards on 19 carries. Mike Hilton told me this week that they're defense will be focused on making the Patriots one dimensional, forcing Mac Jones into tough passing situations. If they can accomplish this and keep Uche and Judon out of the backfield, I think we will see a Bengals win in a low scoring affair.

Prediction: Bengals 17, Patriots 13

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 9-5

The Bengals round out the 2022 road slate with a trip to New England. A place where they haven't won since 1986 and got famously housed 43-17 in 2014.

There's no "Onto Cincinnati" vibes this week. Burrow's squad should have just enough firepower to overcome one of the three-best defenses in the NFL. New England has the second-best defense by EPA/play over the full season and since Week 8.

Over the past two months, the Patriots' defense ranks top-three in rushing/passing success rate, and rushing/passing EPA/play. Judon (14.5 sacks) and the rest of the defense have been great.

The offense? Not so much. The Pats are 29th in offensive EPA/play since Week 8. It's a complete mess when they pass the ball (Mac Jones: 30.7 QBR, 32nd in NFL). New England's decision to make Matt Patricia the playcaller is going like everyone outside the building expected it would. DJ Reader and the defense force Jones into too many passing situations and Cincinnati scratches out a seventh-straight win.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Patriots 20

Watch the Bengals all season long with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 10-4

The Bengals will go against a top-10 defense for a second consecutive week. New England has allowed 312.3 yards per game (6th), 22 takeaways (5th), and rank 9th in both passing and rushing defense.

Although the Patriots defense has been the reason why they're still in playoff contention, two of their last three losses have come against the Bills and Vikings. Both of those high-powered offenses had 24+ points and had 350+ yards on offense against their defense. This bodes well for Joe Burrow and the dynamic skill position players on offense.

Merry Clinchmas, as the Bengals punched their ticket to the postseason as they are one step closer to the AFC North crown and are in the mix for the AFCs top seed.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Patriots 13

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 11-3

After two weeks where the Bengals won but had some issues offensively, this could be a good week for a rebound. The Patriots are middle of the pack in terms of passing yards given up this season, but they’ll have plenty of chances with the ball, as I expect the Bengals defense to shut down Mac Jones passing and contain the run.

After last week, they could use an impressive offensive performance to carry them into their matchup with the Bills, and I expect they take full advantage of it.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Patriots 10

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 9-5

The Bengals are the hottest team in football rattling off six-straight victories. Despite a slow start last week, they should resilience in their ability to come back against the Buccaneers. Now they travel on the road to take on the New England Patriots. The Patriots are fresh off of an embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. With the Patriots' back against the wall in this game, you can expect that they will do everything they can to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Patriots boast a tenacious defense ranked 7th in points against, but 2nd in defensive DVOA. They are extremely well coached on this end by Belichick. While the Bengals offense is one that you cannot keep down for 60 minutes, the Patriots are going to make it difficult for this high flying offense to put up the amount of points that they are used to putting up. On the offensive end, the Patriots have a strong running attack, but leave something to be desired.

This feels like the recipe for a hard fought low scoring game. Ultimately, the game could come down to turnovers and whoever makes less mistakes. While the Patriots defense is spectacular, the Bengals defense is a top 10 unit as well. I don't think that the Patriots are a team that can take advantage of some of the injuries plaguing the Bengals defense either. I see the Bengals winning a close, hard fought matchup against a team trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Prediction: Bengals 20, Patriots 13

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 10-4

The Bengals are looking to make it lucky number seven in a row. Back to back road games for the club and two final home regular season games on the way. The club received some good news on the injury front with Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton and Cam Taylor-Britt expected to play. I think the club keeps the win streak alive and it won't be easy with a tough Patriots' defense and the offensive line could get tested on Saturday.

Also, a short week, but I think the Bengals' offense is able to stay balanced and I trust the defense to stop Jones or Bailey Zappe at quarterback. I know it's Belichick in December, but Anarumo and his unit are on another level at the moment.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Patriots 17

Watch Sunday's Game With fuboTV. Start Your FREE Trial Here

Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

Season Record: 9-5

The Bengals have the momentum and the talent on both sides of the ball to overwhelm the Patriots on Saturday. The cold-weather conditions expected in New England could result in a low-scoring affair, and I expect the Bengals to game plan with Stephenson being a key area of focus. Last week's win over the Buccaneers was impressive, but the Bengals can't count on four turnovers against a more conservative New England offense that ranks among the lowest teams in passing attempts, yards and touchdowns. Belichick will ensure that Cincinnati is tested on the road, but the Bengals have proven to be a resilient team that will likely extend their six-game winning streak.



Prediction: Bengals 24, Patriots 13

James Yarcho, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 10-4

After an incredible come from behind victory against the Buccaneers, the Bengals are on the road again against the New England Patriots who are having their own meltdown. The defense is solid, but not good enough to contain the Cincinnati offense.

The Bengals give an early gift to all their fans, disposing of the Pats early in this one as they keep the number one seed in their sights.

Prediction: Bengals 33, Patriots 13

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 9-5

This game isn't going to be easy. The Patriots are at home and they're desperate. They'll get some pressure on Burrow, but as long as the Bengals' offense doesn't make big mistakes—turnovers, 20+ yard sacks, etc—then they should squeak one out on the road against Belichick and company.

Prediction: Bengals 20, Patriots 13

Cincinnati plays New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

Watch: Joe Burrow Ties TD Passes Career-High With Strike To Mitchell Wilcox

La'el Collins: Joe Burrow 'Is Everything I Thought He Was'

The Ringer's Steven Ruiz: Joe Burrow 'Doesn't Have Arm Strength'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Ja'Marr Chase's Spectacular Performance Against Cleveland Browns

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Big Win Over Cleveland Browns

DJ Reader's Stellar Play Commands Respect From Bengals' Teammates and Opponents

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season

Joe Burrow Pokes Fun At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos After National Championship Wins

Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals' Win Over Browns

Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Boyd

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok