All Bengals Staff Picks For AFC Championship Rematch Against Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY — The Bengals and Chiefs meet on Sunday for the fourth time in 13 months.

Will Cincinnati beat Kansas City to advance to Super Bowl LVII? Our staff picks are here:

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 14-4

Wins would have to be traded back and forth to call what the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs going on a rivalry so we will call it a rematch instead. Quite the rematch it is too. For the second straight year the same two teams are vying for an AFC Championship win to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

If I were playing pass or smash leading up to this game, I'd pass on all of the weird things that have happened like Willie Gay insulting the Bengals' offense, Chris Jones echoing Mike Hilton with the "Burrowhead Stadium" line, and Cincinnati's Mayor Aftab Pureval calling for Joe Burrow's paternity test to make sure he's not "Patrick Mahomes father". I'd smash on predictions and you're about to get nine of them.

The pressure falls back onto Cincinnati's defense as they look to stifle the most efficient offense in the NFL which ranks first with 6.4 yards per play. I think Patrick Mahomes will rely more on the fly sweeps and pitch options to Isiah Pacheco or Kadarius Toney to move the ball.

He will definitely lean on Travis Kelce, one of the best tight ends in the game who is very good after the catch. Germaine Pratt was asked on Thursday what his reaction would be if Kelce had 14 catches against the Bengals on Sunday and he replied, "if that happens we aren't doing our jobs."

I have a feeling Cincinnati's defense will be overly prepared as they always are for what they're up against. The Bengals patched up offensive line did well in Buffalo, but I think Steve Spagnuolo will try to expose any weakness he possibly can with Frank Clark, Chris Jones, and George Karlaftis, who have a combined 26.5 sacks among the three of them. Jones is the main guy I'm worried about because he's such a dangerous interior pass rusher and his stats (15.5 sacks) speak to talent and skill at making a quarterback's day absolutely miserable.

Luckily for Burrow, he gets the ball out in 2.5 seconds and has all of his weapons available. This will be the biggest test of the season for the offensive line and if they are able to hold a pocket together as well as they did in the first half against the Bills they should be okay but I believe it will take extraordinary effort by every single guy in the trenches.

I think this game will come down to a turnover, and I think the Bengals will force that, it's become their calling card through this 10-game win streak (17). Evan McPherson kicks Cincinnati past Kansas City in overtime.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 13-5

The past half-decade of AFC playoff runs have concluded in one spot: Kansas City.

Cincinnati gets its second-straight playoff chance to bludgeon the Chiefs and become the first team in Bengals history to make back-to-back Super Bowls. They get it done thanks to great red-zone execution from Burrow, and a defensive gameplan just strong enough to slow down Mahomes and Kelce.

Burrow and the fellas shredded Buffalo's top-five red zone defense last week. Kansas City is 31st in red-zone defense, allowing a touchdown on 67.24% of drives. The key is getting there. The Chiefs finished second in quarterback pressures and first in quarterback hits this season. Jones will identify the weak link early and spam rush that player all game if he has to. Cincinnati needs offensive line consistency across the board.

Bottle that up, and they should win the game. I'm not convinced Mahomes will be running around like normal, and that means less busted play potential for Kelce. Tre Flowers (hamstring) will play and has helped stifle Kelce in all three matchups over the past two seasons.

He and Mike Hilton do just enough against the Chiefs legend to fuel a win.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Chiefs 25

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 14-4

Sunday's matchup will be the fourth time in 392 days that the Bengals and the Chiefs have played each other. Cincinnati is 3-0 in those contests in large part to holding Mahomes to an average of 252.3 passing yards per contest, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. Burrow has torched Kansas City's secondary with 327.3 yards per game, eight touchdowns, and one interception in those wins.

Pacheco and Jerrick McKinnon combined for 117 yards on 22 carries (5.3 yards per carry) in Week 13. They saw success on the ground, but couldn't stick with it due to the Bengals' offensive attack. If they can stay patient and find success with their running backs it will take a lot of pressure off of Mahomes.

Kansas City is a much better team in the trenches on both sides of the ball than the Bills. Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams are out, but the Bengals are hoping offense will have another balanced attack between Burrow and Joe Mixon.

At the end of the day, Lou Anarumo is the biggest factor in this game. He's been one of very few who have been able to slow down this Kansas City explosive offense, particularly with his second-half adjustments. The last three meetings have been decided by three points each, but the Bengals have outscored Kansas City 47-24 in the second half of those games.

Burrow makes it 4-0 against the Chiefs as Cincinnati punches their tickets to a second-consecutive Super Bowl.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Chiefs 26

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 15-3

The Bengals are looking for their fourth-straight win over the Chiefs, and I’m fairly confident they’ll get it. Defensively, they need to do what they usually do against Kelce, doubling him to limit his yardage. Another key is going to be not letting Pacheco run wild. If they can contain the run and Kelce, I think it puts them in a perfect position to win.

Offensively, they need to prevent Jones from wreaking havoc. They’ll need to run the ball well and avoid turnovers. I think they start out trading shots with the Chiefs, but pull away in the late third quarter. From there, I think the Chiefs fall short on a comeback attempt, sending the Bengals to their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Chiefs 27

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 13-5

For the fourth time in just over a year, the Bengals and Chiefs are destined for another battle. The Bengals are winners of 10-straight games and are arguably the hottest team in football. The Chiefs on the other hand are favored in this game and still one of the most feared opponents in the NFL.

The Bengals offense has never truly struggled against this Chiefs defense. They always have a plan for Jones and the talent to move the ball at will. With a banged up offensive line the performance on offense will most likely come down to protection. If Burrow has time, then he should be fine.

The Bengals defense on the other hand has had halves of poor play. The Chiefs have moved the ball very well at times, but also have been completely neutered at other times. Can the Bengals force another turnover and get to a hobbled Mahomes?

Overall, the Bengals match up well with the Chiefs. It's very hard to beat an elite opponent four times in a row, but it was very hard to beat them three times in a row as well.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Chiefs 27

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 14-4

A year later and it's the Bengals at Chiefs again with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Kansas City wants revenge from being 0-3 against Cincinnati in the last 12 months.

I think this game will be more about the defense than anything. Burrow is playing great. If they can run the ball with Mixon like they did against the Bills, they will control this game. I think the focus will stay on Ja'Marr Chase and this is more of Tee Higgins game too. Also,

Jones can ruin a game plan against the Bengals' offensive line. Burrow will need to get the ball out quick. On the flip side, Anarumo needs to dial it up and have a good game plan against a productive Chiefs' offense. I think he will be able to put the pressure on and stop the run game. Kelce will get his, but the Bengals will contain him and get out of Arrowhead with another win.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24

Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

Season Record: 13-5

The Bengals have proven that they can win in Arrowhead when the stakes are high. Mahomes and Kelce will create their fair share of big plays, but they may struggle with consistency throughout the game since they're dealing with ankle and back injuries, respectively. Even if the Chiefs’ defense is able to consistently pressure Burrow, he has improved this season at quickly releasing the ball and finding his playmakers. Unlike last year’s AFC Championship, Sunday’s winner won’t need a last-minute field goal to secure the win.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Chiefs 21

James Yarcho, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 13-5

Between the game being at "Burrowhead" Stadium and the stigma hanging over the head of Patrick Mahomes that he hasn't beaten Burrow when the two have faced off, there's all the reason to believe that the Chiefs are going to do everything they possibly can to win this game. And even though Mahomes suffered the high ankle sprain against the Jags last week, he's been walking around without a brace and isn't going to use that as an excuse. In the end, none of it will matter—the Bengals are the most complete team, top to bottom, remaining in the playoffs. Mahomes will beat Burrow one day, but it isn't going to be this time. Bengals punch their ticket to their consecutive Super Bowl in the quest for their first Lombardi.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Chiefs 27

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 13-5

The Bengals and Chiefs both have great quarterbacks and stars on offense. Both units will deliver, but Anarumo's defense makes one more play and McPherson delivers in the cold to send Cincinnati to their second-straight Super Bowl.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Chiefs 27

