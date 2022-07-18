Analyzing Jessie Bates' Future: Will Bengals Trade Star Safety?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were unable to sign Jessie Bates to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.
The 25-year-old has "no intentions" of playing on the franchise tag according to multiple reports. With Bates unhappy about his contract and the Bengals hoping to make another Super Bowl run—will Cincinnati consider trading the star safety?
Win-Now Mode
The Bengals should be all-in on winning a championship this season. It's easy to speculate about a potential trade, but future draft picks don't help this year.
If Cincinnati is going to consider moving one of their best players, then they're going to need a win-now player in return.
Bates is a big part of Cincinnati's defense. Without him, their championship chances take a significant hit. Would they be able to replace that value in a trade?
The answer is probably no, unless they're getting a star player in return.
No Leverage
Bengals President and Owner Mike Brown has been in these situations before and he hasn't blinked.
What leverage does Bates have?
This is the most important season of his career. If he plays at a high level, then he'll likely sign a gigantic contract with another team next spring.
The $12.91 million he's set to make on the franchise tag is worth twice as much as the $6 million he's earned in his first four NFL seasons.
Bates doesn't have any options. If he wants to earn $12.91 million this season, then he'll show up and play for the Bengals. If he wants to miss out on that money, then he won't join the team this season.
No One to Blame
Bates wants to be paid like one of the NFL's top safeties. The Bengals have other players, including Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins that they're planning on signing to long-term deals over the next few seasons.
Cincinnati won't be able to keep everybody. Look for the Bengals to let Bates walk after using their first round pick on safety Dax Hill in April's draft.
No one should blame Bates for wanting to get paid. It's also hard to blame the Bengals—assuming they sign young stars like Burrow, Chase and Higgins to new contracts over the next few offseasons.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip Offseason Workouts
Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp
Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season
Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers
NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback
NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals
Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp
Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift
Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276
Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List
Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase
Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid
Read More
Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers
Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract
Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid
Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow
Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing
Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future
Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change
Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People
Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow
Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL
Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition
Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"
Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast