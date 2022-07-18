Analyzing Jessie Bates' Future: Will Bengals Trade Star Safety?

The Bengals should be all-in on winning a championship this season. It's easy to speculate about a potential trade, but future draft picks don't help this year.

If Cincinnati is going to consider moving one of their best players, then they're going to need a win-now player in return.

Bates is a big part of Cincinnati's defense. Without him, their championship chances take a significant hit. Would they be able to replace that value in a trade?

The answer is probably no, unless they're getting a star player in return.