Bengals DL Coach Jerry Montgomery Sheds Light on Mike Moon's Role in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Bengals added a former Notre Dame coach to Al Golden's defensive staff last month and he has an interesting role under Jerry Montgomery. Football Scoop's John Brice reported Cincinnati's hiring of ND defensive staffer Mike Moon.
He was a senior analyst on Notre Dame's defense, helping them make a run to the 2025 National Championship. Moon was on their staff over the past four years and helped sharpen the defensive line and linebacker units.
Montgomery discussed Moon's role on the defensive line coaching side with Dave Lapham recently.
“I tell you what, it’s definitely time-consuming. But, you know, they give you deadlines on when certain things you know need to be done, so you prioritize it by that,” Montgomery said on The In The Trenches Podcast. “And to be honest with you, we’ve got a young man by the name of Mike Moon that’s been here, that’s been able to help with the process. He’ll be helping out with the front, so it’s been nice to have his help.”
