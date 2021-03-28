Bengals Insider — The Latest on Ryan Kerrigan, Plus Jarran Reed and Other Potential Moves

Here's the latest on the Bengals' plans in free agency

CINCINNATI — The Bengals brought in four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan for a visit on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old left Cincinnati without signing a contract and while there was mutual interest from both sides, a deal isn't imminent.

Kerrigan has known Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo dating back to his college days at Purdue. It's unclear why negotiations broke down, but both sides are moving on according to league sources.

Never say never, but it doesn't look like Kerrigan will be coming to Cincinnati.

Pivoting

The Bengals' attention has shifted to former Seahawks defensive end Jarran Reed.

The 28-year-old was released on Friday. Seattle saved over $8 million in cap space, which helped them re-sign former Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

Cincinnati's interest in Reed isn't surprising. They tried to add Sheldon Rankins to their defensive line room last weekend. The former first-rounder ended up accepting a two-year, $17 million deal with the Jets.

Reed has been a more productive player since the Seahawks took him in the second-round (49th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has 194 tackles (22 for loss), 22 sacks and 58 quarterback hits in 72 career games. He'd be a perfect fit alongside DJ Reader and Larry Ogunjobi.

The Bengals are one of multiple teams interested in Reed. The Cowboys are also expected to pursue the former Seahawks defensive lineman.

Other Notes

The Bengals re-signed linebacker Jordan Evans to a one-year contract on Sunday. The veteran returns to a relatively young room that will be expected to take a step forward in 2021.

Cincinnati is open to trading Giovani Bernard, but they aren't going to give him away. The 29-year-old is a valuable piece on offense and special teams.

Multiple playoff contenders could be interested in his services. Trading Bernard would free up an extra $4.1 million in cap space.

