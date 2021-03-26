Back in Seattle: Carlos Dunlap Returning to Seahawks

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is staying in Seattle. The two-time Pro Bowler is signing a two-year, $16.6 million contract with $8.5 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks released Dunlap earlier this month, which cleared $14.1 million in cap space. They were hoping to bring him back at a more reasonable number.

He appeared in eight games for Seattle last season after the Seahawks acquired him in a midseason trade with the Bengals. He finished with five sacks, 14 tackles (six for loss) and 14 quarterback hits over that span.

The Bengals drafted Dunlap in the second-round (54th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He had 82.5 career sacks with Cincinnati, which is one shy of Eddie Edwards' franchise record (83.5). He had one sack and 18 tackles in seven games with the Bengals before they traded him to the Seahawks.

