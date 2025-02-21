Bengals Stars Make PFF's List of Top-101 Players From 2024 NFL Season
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase won the receiving triple crown this season in his best NFL campaign yet, but it wasn't enough to crack PFF's top-20 performers. Joe Burrow made the top five on the 101-player list, checking in at No. 4, while Trey Hendrickson came in at No. 32, and Tee Higgins also nabbed a spot in the group at No. 80.
They ranked Chase 21st for the 2024 season.
"Chase etched his name in the record books in 2024, becoming just the sixth receiver in NFL history to win the triple crown by leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and receiving touchdowns (17)," A trio of writers noted. "His electric ability after the catch fueled his dominance, as he racked up an NFL-best 797 yards after the catch and forced 24 missed tackles on receptions."
Burrow also had his best NFL campaign all while coming off of major wrist surgery. That led him on a second-career Comeback Player of the Year path.
"As the situation around him crumbles, Burrow just continues to get better every season," the article noted. "This year, he finished second among qualified quarterbacks with a 92.8 passing grade while recording a career-best 1.9% turnover-worthy play rate. He finished the regular season with the most passing yards and touchdowns in the NFL. Behind poor protection, Burrow’s processing speed has hit a ridiculous level. He led all quarterbacks this season with a 93.2 passing grade on throws released in under 2.5 seconds."
Hendrickson continued his monstrous run of late, posting 17-plus sacks just like the 2023 season.
"Hendrickson’s league-leading 18 sacks in 2024 will grab headlines, but his impact extends far beyond the raw sack total," The list stated. "The eight-year veteran posted some of the most dominant advanced pass-rushing metrics in the league, ranking above the 95th percentile in several of PFF’s most stable categories — including overall pass-rush grade, grade on true pass sets, grade on plays without play action and pass-rush win rate."
Higgins also had arguably his best NFL season, notching a career-high 10 touchdowns.
"Unless he gets strapped with the franchise tag, Higgins will enter the 2025 offseason as the PFF’s top available free agent," the article stated. "Despite missing five games with a hamstring injury, Higgins rallied to produce the best receiving grade (88.3) of his career. That mark placed him as the seventh-highest-graded receiver in the NFL this season, due in part to his innate ability to find the end zone. Higgins finished the season as one of two receivers to notch double-digit touchdowns on 500 or fewer receiving snaps."
Check out the full list here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It
Bengals Franchise Tag History: How Many Times Have They Used It? Who Got Extensions, and When? Who Got Traded?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
Joe Burrow 'is Going to be Pissed' - NFL General Manager Makes Prediction for Bengals' Offseason
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Xavier Watts an Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary?
Assessing Germaine Pratt's Trade Value: What Will Bengals Get If They Deal Veteran Linebacker?
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award
'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week
Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?
Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast