Cincinnati Goes All Defense in Latest ESPN Two-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Jordan Reid unveiled his latest two-round 2025 NFL mock draft this week and had the Bengals rolling with two defensive players to start the draft.
A popular pick went to them at No. 17 in Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolan.
"Trey Hendrickson was amazing for the Bengals in 2024, leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks. But the rest of the team had 18.5 combined, so Cincinnati has to focus on improving the pass rush, especially up the middle," Reid wrote. "Nolen is arguably the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in this draft, as his 12 tackles for loss were second most in the FBS at that position. He transferred from Texas A&M prior to the 2024 season and played to his potential with a career-high 6.5 sacks. Was this past season a one-year blip or the start of things to come? Scouts are confident the latter will come true after discussions with Nolen at the Senior Bowl and combine."
Nolan is ranked 20th on the consensus big board and second among defensive tackles.
Next, Cincinnati stayed in the trenches by picking Ohio State edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau at Pick 49.
"The Bengals can continue their defensive line makeover with Tuimoloau, a power rusher who has also proven to be a stout run defender," Reid wrote. "He uses strong hands to lock and shed blockers when setting the edge, and evaluators think he is NFL-ready because of his overall strength."
Tuimoloau is ranked 55th on the consensus big board and 12th among edge rushers this cycle.
