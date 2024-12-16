'Definitely Getting More Settled In' - Geno Stone Gaining Confidence After Best Game as a Bengal
CINCINNATI — Any possible Bengals run to and in the playoffs hinges on Cincinnati's defense forcing turnovers and doing anything it can to paper over engrained issues. Geno Stone has been one of those issues much of the season with his poor coverage and missed tackles, but he flipped the script on Sunday.
Stone pulled off his first pick-six in a Bengals uniform and has his two highest PFF grades of the season each coming in the past two games (81.9 against Dallas, 92.8 against Tennessee). If he can play like that the rest of the year, it could flip into a playoff berth for Cincinnati.
"I am definitely getting more settled in," Stone told the media after the 37-27 win over Tennessee. "I am starting to show who I really am. I feel like I’ve adjusted to the defense the past two weeks. I feel like it has made it simple for us to be able to play fast. I feel like the results are showing what we can do."
Stone allowed just four yards in coverage yesterday on two targets, to finish with a season-high 91.2 coverage grade from PFF.
"We still got a lot of fixing," Stone said. "Got a lot of tackling we still got to get better at. That’s on everyone. Today is a great start to get ready for a divisional opponent next week."
Stone missed one tackle against Tennessee but just had a three-game stretch with eight combined before zero misses against Dallas. Found consistency is massive down the stretch and if this is the Stone Cincinnati can expect they may just find a path to nine wins.
