ESPN Hands Bengals a B Grade For 2024 Offseason
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Seth Walder unveiled his offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams this week and he gave the Bengals a "B" for their work over the past few months.
Cincinnati added on the margins and kept its core intact.
"The Bengals' biggest free agent acquisition was Rankins, a long-underrated defensive tackle who ranked seventh in pass rush win rate at the position a year ago in Houston," Walder wrote. "He helps offset the loss of DJ Reader in free agency. In the secondary, losing Awuzie is a risk because cornerback DJ Turner II allowed a high 1.7 yards per coverage snap as a rookie last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
"On offense, Cincinnati signed Trent Brown in free agency and used its first-round pick on Amarius Mims, investing in the tackle spot opposite Orlando Brown Jr. Those moves are crucial, as Joe Burrow has spent his entire career playing behind a subpar offensive line. The Bengals dealt running back Joe Mixon to the Texans and signed Zack Moss for cheaper than Mixon's salary. Moss should be a better rusher than Mixon, but probably won't add as much as a receiver."
The players get some time off over the next month before firing up training camp at the end of July.
