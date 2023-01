Cincinnati's rookies have had to play in big moments this season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have leaned on a few rookies for meaningful production this year, but ESPN isn't buying into the class just yet. The site ranked Cincinnati's rookies 30th in production league-wide.

Cordell Volson has started all year at guard, and Cam Taylor-Britt has played a lot at outside cornerback, showing up-and-down results.

"First-round safety Dax Hill mostly took a redshirt year, with only two games in which he played more than six defensive snaps," Aaron Schatz and Alex Vigderman wrote. "Second-round cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was the nickelback for the second half of the season but does not do well in SIS charting, with 8.5 yards allowed per target. Fourth-rounder Cordell Volson went right into the lineup at left guard and has started for the entire season but ranks just 58th out of 64 qualifying guards in pass rush win rate."

The only two other teams with lower production ratings were the Rams and the Panthers.

The Bengals need both of those prominent rookies to play well this weekend against arguably the best opponent all season.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

Watch: Zac Taylor Delivers Wild Card Game Ball To Local Bar

By The Numbers: Bengals Post Historic Wild Card Victory At Paycor Stadium

Listen: Dan Hoard's Radio Call Of Sam Hubbard's Fumble Return Score

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens

Watch: Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble Length Of Field For Touchdown Against Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up Big in 24-17 Playoff Win Over Ravens

Jonah Williams Ruled Out, Won't Return Against Ravens Due to Left Knee Injury

Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: 'Will Decimate Baltimore Defense'; Can Read Defenses 'Just Like Tom Brady'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Joe Burrow and the Passing Offense Goes Back in Time

Report: Bengals-Ravens Most Expensive NFL Wild Card Ticket

NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competition Events

Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd: 'Best Atmosphere Pregame I've Ever Been A Part Of

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok