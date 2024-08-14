Frank Pollack Highlights Impressive Traits From Trent Brown: 'This Guy Is Amazing'
CINCINNATI — Trent Brown's ramp-up ahead of the 2024 season took on greater importance this week as Cincinnati's tackle depth took a hit with Amarius Mims out for a few weeks.
Brown is back at practice fully this week as he brings a suddenness to the field.
“He’s sudden," Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack said on Monday. "I’ve never seen a guy that weighs north of 370-365 (pounds), whatever it is, and he is sudden. Sudden. He closes his face on the defender and it takes all the air out. He’s right on him. It’s incredible. He plays with length and he mirrors the guy with length. He’s got the understanding of balance when he’s pulling his outside hand and leaving his hand inside and making the outside rusher re-fit. He’s the epitome of a dancing bear. It’s ridiculous. This guy is amazing. It’s ridiculous. He’s played a long time in this league for a reason."
Brown is officially listed at 6-8, 380 pounds, forming a massive bookend wall with Orlando Brown Jr.
He's not the only blocker Cincinnati will need more from over the next month.
"What do we have a month before the opener? He'll be ready then. He's not ready tomorrow. He's got a whole month, and he looked pretty good today for his first day in team (periods)," Pollack said about Brown. "All those tackles - (Jaxson) Kirkland played left tackle today, looked damn good. Cody Ford played right tackle to spell the big man (Brown) and looked pretty good. Kirkland is a young guy - a football player. He's been playing guard most of the time and these are his first reps at tackle. Watch the tape and you will enjoy watching him, too."
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Not Just Joe: Burrow Has Company, Two Bengals QBs Among Most Efficient in Preseason Week 1
Amarius Mims Shows Comfort During Preseason Debut: 'Definitely a Crazy Experience'
Jackson Carman Gets National Attention for Wrong Reasons Following Bengals' Preseason Opener
Joe Burrow Not Satisfied With Preseason Debut, Despite Throwing Touchdown on Lone Drive
Bengals Cornerback Josh Newton Has Perfect Answer When Asked About First NFL Interception
Zac Taylor Confirms Charlie Jones 'Week-to Week' With Knee Injury
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Shines in Return, Bengals Fall to Buccaneers 17-14
Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle
Evan McPherson Dives Into Contract Extension Talks Amidst Historic Kicker Extension
Bengals Right Tackle Trent Brown Discusses Competition With Amarius Mims
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Release First Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Joe Burrow Believes Production With Ja'Marr Chase Can Reach New Level
Cincinnati Bengals' Stars Not Worried About Ja'Marr Chase's Missed Practice Time
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Catching Attention and Advice in First NFL Training Camp
Willie Anderson Offers Up Big Praise for Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack
PFF Names Bengals Cornerback as Rookie With Most to Gain This Training Camp
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast