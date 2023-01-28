The tight end is gearing up for the biggest game of his life.

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has played for three different franchises, but no locker room has felt closer than this one in Cincinnati.

"You don't see this a whole lot in the NFL," Hurst said. "This togetherness it's mostly when you're with a team it's position groups that tend to stick together, but here it doesn't matter, everyone is friendly, everyone's hanging out, and everyone loves each other it's why we have so much success on the field."

Hurst praised the "incredible" job the team has done in free agency to punch two-straight AFC Championship trips.

"I mean free agency, they went out and got guys that they thought would be a great fit," Hurst said. "I think that's turned out to be pretty incredible. They've done an awesome job. You know, like I said, I sing praises for this organization. Happy to be here. I'm happy to be a contributor here. I hope to stay, we'll see. But just gotta go out there and do my job."

Hurst is on a one-year deal and has done more than enough to warrant another look on the Bengals' 2023 roster.

That's for March though, right now, all the energetic presence is worried about is Sunday's result.

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

