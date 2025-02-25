'I'll Do It' - J.J. Watt Says He's Ready to Make NFL Return And Play For Bengals If Burnley Bet Is Fulfilled
CINCINNATI — NFL legend J.J. Watt appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday and noted he will live up to his bet with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to play for the Bengals if he doesn't allow a goal the rest of the season in the English Championship League.
Watt has been excited to see how many Cincinnati fans are cheering on Burnley as the season winds down over the next few months. He is a minority owner in the English soccer club.
"I'll do it," Watt said on the show. "If he does that, which is insane, we have 12 or 13 games left. If he does it it's insane enough and respectful enough that I will go out there and follow through. Who knows if they even want me? I haven't talked to them, but I'm in shape I'll go play."
Now one big hang-up could be Watt's deal that he still was signed under with the Cardinals once he retired in 2022. He had one full year left on his contract at the time he retired.
"I don't even know," Watt said about that contract wrench in the plan. "I haven't thought that far ahead. I never filed retirement paperwork."
Watt is still under contract with the Cardinals so Cincinnati would have to want his services two years removed from playing and likely have to trade for him as well.
He is a five-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year and finished his final season with a 68.6 PFF grade, plus, 12.5 sacks. Check out the interview below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'
Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency
Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021
'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor
Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It
Bengals Franchise Tag History: How Many Times Have They Used It? Who Got Extensions, and When? Who Got Traded?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
Joe Burrow 'is Going to be Pissed' - NFL General Manager Makes Prediction for Bengals' Offseason
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Xavier Watts an Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary?
Assessing Germaine Pratt's Trade Value: What Will Bengals Get If They Deal Veteran Linebacker?
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast