Ian Rapoport Gives Optimistic Update About Bengals Negotiations With Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
CINCINNATI — NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday and gave the latest positive update on negotiations between the Bengals and their star wide receivers.
Rapoport notes it will "sting" cost-wise, but he thinks the Bengals will sign both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term extensions.
"I think Ja'Marr Chase is waiting," Rapoport noted on the show. "Even though it's awesome to get deals done immediately. If you wait, they just get higher. I think you're right I think Ja'Marr Chase is in an unbelievable place, it's going to sting for the Bengals, but I really think they get it done and actually think they probably get both of these guys done."
Cincinnati has been negotiating with both players under the same representation this offseason, but it hasn't produced any deals just yet.
Meanwhile, DK Metcalf and Myles Garrett have set higher payment benchmarks for similar players in Higgins and Chase to surely want to meet or eclipse.
Cincinnati has until July 15 to strike a deal with Higgins or he will play on the franchise tag in 2025. Chase is entering his fifth-year option.
