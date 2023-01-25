Injury Roundup: Practice Updates on Patrick Mahomes, Alex Cappa, And More

Cincinnati and Kansas City battle in the AFC Championship Game this Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Kansas City and Cincinnati released initial injury reports after Wednesday's practice.

The headliner is quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), who was a full participant and looks ready to roll for Sunday.

The Chiefs had three more players listed on their injury report.

Receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was a limited participant. Linebacker Willie Gay (toe) and running back Jerick McKinnon (ankle) went full along with Mahomes.

For the Bengals, guard Alex Cappa (ankle), and tackle Jonah Williams (knee) both missed practice. Linebacker Joe Bachie (foot), and safety Tre Flowers (hamstring) were limited.

Flowers is a big name to watch given his success defending Travis Kelce over the past two seasons.

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tee Higgins On Joe Burrow: 'It's Good To Have A Quarterback Who Can Come Out In The Snow And Sling It'

Five Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Dominating Win Over the Buffalo Bills

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Offers Minor Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams

Joe Mixon Offers Up Huge Praise For Bengals' Offensive Line Following 27-10 Win Over Bills

NFL Announces Ron Torbert As AFC Championship Game Referee

ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky: 'Joe Burrow's The Best Quarterback In Football'

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo

Ja'Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL's Top Receivers

Bengals Film Breakdown: Four Pivotal Matchups In Divisional Round Showdown With Bills

Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Bills

Watch: Jimmy and Robin Burrow Deliver Game Ball From Bengals Playoff Win to Courtside Pizza in Athens

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok